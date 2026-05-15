Secure Internet Access Services for ISPs and MNOs

Protect mobile phones

Business transformation and a move to mobile-first working models create challenges to protect mobile devices outside corporate firewalls, while siloed solutions increase management overhead and generate inconsistent security policies.

Sensitive business applications are often run inside corporate networks resulting in limited access from mobile devices outside the office. Organizations may need to deploy cumbersome VPN solutions to facilitate access.

Akamai Secure Internet Access Services for mobile devices allow businesses to protect SIM-enabled environments. They’re clientless solutions embedded directly into cellular networks to stop threats before they reach devices. Optional private access enables devices to securely connect directly to enterprise resources.

Subscriber benefits:

Strengthen mobile defenses with embedded network security

Secure mobile access to business applications inside enterprise networks

Get full visibility of the mobile estate with threat, data, and internet activity reports

Simplify device enrollment with a clientless solution

Eliminate bill shock by managing data usage at home and abroad

Improve employee productivity through creation of tailored group or individual

usage policies

Ensure compliance with customer configured content and mobile data usage policies

Provider benefits: