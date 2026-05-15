Secure Internet Access Services for ISPs and MNOs

Services are available either in the cloud or deployed on-prem (licensed), enabling operators to choose solutions best suited to their operational and business requirements.
Targeted threat protection for every connection
Secure Internet Access Services equip ISPs and MNOs to offer web defenses that protect all the devices subscribers use to connect online. Brandable services are effortless for consumers and businesses to use, and help providers differentiate internet access offerings. Cloud options and Akamai integration experience simplify and speed deployment.
Differentiate access offerings with world-class security services
How Secure Internet Access Services work
Features
- Brandable services are purpose-built for mainstream consumer and business markets
- All types of subscriber devices are automatically protected against phishing and malware
- Continuously updated threat intelligence based on unmatched global visibility deters fast-changing exploits
- Web filters allow families and businesses to personalize their internet access
- Self-serve portals equip subscribers to monitor and configure their service at any time
- Private networking features for mobile and IoT provide security, visibility, and control over device traffic
- Cloud deployment options allow for rapid time to market
- Services deployable over fixed, cellular, fixed wireless access (FWA), and Wi-Fi
ISPs and MNOs can protect every connection across consumer, SMB, and enterprise markets.
Protect mobile phones
Protect mobile phones
Business transformation and a move to mobile-first working models create challenges to protect mobile devices outside corporate firewalls, while siloed solutions increase management overhead and generate inconsistent security policies.
Sensitive business applications are often run inside corporate networks resulting in limited access from mobile devices outside the office. Organizations may need to deploy cumbersome VPN solutions to facilitate access.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Services for mobile devices allow businesses to protect SIM-enabled environments. They’re clientless solutions embedded directly into cellular networks to stop threats before they reach devices. Optional private access enables devices to securely connect directly to enterprise resources.
Subscriber benefits:
- Strengthen mobile defenses with embedded network security
- Secure mobile access to business applications inside enterprise networks
- Get full visibility of the mobile estate with threat, data, and internet activity reports
- Simplify device enrollment with a clientless solution
- Eliminate bill shock by managing data usage at home and abroad
- Improve employee productivity through creation of tailored group or individual
- usage policies
- Ensure compliance with customer configured content and mobile data usage policies
Provider benefits:
- Protect SIM-enabled devices enrolled on your network
- Add value to existing access solutions and differentiate from competitors
- Generate additional revenue through new value-added security services
- Deploy and scale quickly without significant hardware investment
- Deepen customer relationships by evolving from connectivity provider to trusted partner
- Option to convey provider brand and identify, offering customers a consistent brand experience
Protect families
Protect families
Families are concerned about the impact of excessive internet usage and how easy it is for children to access inappropriate content. Households are vulnerable to malware and phishing attacks, but may not have the security expertise to protect themselves.
Secure Internet Access Services for consumers enable providers to offer a security solution that protects every device in the home against a wide range of security threats. They are simple to activate and include a selection of parental control options to support parents in managing their children’s screen time.
Subscriber benefits:
- Cybersecurity defenses, just like businesses have, are effortless to use
- Every device and everyone on the home network is protected by default
- There’s no special hardware and no need to install or maintain any software on any device
- Threat intelligence is updated continuously
- Protect against a wide range of vulnerabilities and security threats including phishing and malware campaigns
- Each family gets a live display of threat activity that’s been blocked on their home network
- Optional personal internet web filters let parents manage what content is permitted in their home and when websites are accessible
- An internet pause features lets parents turn off web navigation temporarily
Provider benefits:
- Simple internet security defenses for families help differentiate services
- Visible value to subscribers with simple graphs showing families they’re protected
- Business model controlled by the provider with incremental revenue potential
- Great customer experience with a network-based service that’s effortless to use
- Private-labeled consumer portal can be aligned with provider brand and identity
- APIs enable the development of a completely custom ISP-defined consumer portal
- Feature set and threat intelligence can be tailored to local market requirements
- Converged network support across fixed, mobile, and Wi-Fi
- Threat intelligence created by data science experts is agile, adaptive, and accurate to deter emerging threats quickly
Protect SMBs and enterprises
Protect SMBs and enterprises
ISPs are well positioned to offer a foundational layer of web protection to businesses of all sizes. Network-based Akamai Secure Internet Access Services strongly complement internet access services and are biased toward providers’ operational strengths. Providers can offer hosted services designed specifically for a wide range of organizations, from those that lack IT resources and security knowledge, to sophisticated businesses with deep security expertise.
Akamai Secure Internet Access provides enterprise-grade defenses that are effortless to use. Every enrolled device is always covered, including phones and computers used by contractors and guests, and even smart-connected devices (IoT) like point-of-sale terminals, cameras, and more. Services are updated continuously with the latest threat intelligence that automatically blocks a wide range of security threats. Purpose-built portals for different skill levels display threat activity and allow configuration of acceptable use policies (AUPs) and other policies. Optional integrated feature sets support advanced features like deeper levels of traffic inspection.
Subscriber benefits:
- Enterprise-grade malware/botnet and phishing protections that are effortless to use
- Every enrolled device in a workplace is covered without any software installation
- Always-on security with constantly updated protections
- Graphical portals, designed for different skill levels, provide a unique view of threat and network activity
- Security data from portals can be collected and connected with other resources
- Web content categories equip businesses to configure AUPs
- Access profiles enable different privileges for employees, guests, and IoT devices
Provider benefits:
- Simple, effective, economical security defenses for business markets
- Monthly recurring revenue with pricing and business model controlled by the provider
- Great customer experience helps drive satisfaction and retention
- Visible value to subscribers, with data showing businesses they’re protected
- Private-label SMB portal look and feel can be aligned with provider brand and identity
- Feature set and threat intelligence can be tailored to local market requirements
- Optional converged network support across fixed, mobile, and Wi-Fi
- Cloud solution reduces planning and deployment effort
- Superior threat intelligence created by data science experts processing massive data streams
Protect Internet of Things (IoT)
Protect Internet of Things (IoT)
Cellular-connected smart devices are attractive targets for hackers since they’re outside conventional organizational boundaries by design, and they source and use valuable data. Compromised devices can cause costly business disruption and reputational damage, so security of IoT devices and data is a critical consideration. SIM and connectivity management solutions are widely used, but effective deployment, security, and ongoing operation of IoT systems requires more.
Akamai technology integrated in cellular networks positions MNOs to deliver feature-rich, brandable services that complement their connectivity offerings, by improving security, visibility, and control of IoT systems. Organizations can connect devices to a self-serve private APN, and use private addresses and get complete control over routing to create private, internet-connected, or hybrid overlay networks. Policies enable firewall features to limit connectivity. Data usage controls manage traffic to reduce overages.
Subscriber benefits:
- Speeds activation of IoT projects at any scale
- Allows configuration of private static IP addresses on demand
- Enables simple, secure, remote access to IoT devices
- Protects devices and data by limiting communications to necessary resources
- Supports cost controls with data management features
- Provides full visibility into device and site connectivity, and data usage
- Offers APIs for integration and automation
Provider benefits:
- Enables private IoT networks on demand
- Creates incremental revenue opportunities
- Differentiates IoT connectivity offers with better security, visibility, and control
- Streamlines subscriber deployments through a graphical self-service portal
- Simplifies service activation with straightforward network integration, backed by experienced engineering teams
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai’s services are integrated within service provider mobile and fixed networks. They can be private labeled, conveying network operator brands and identities to reinforce the network value proposition, enable competitive differentiation, and maintain a consistent brand experience.
Secure Internet Access Services are backed by Akamai threat intelligence, ensuring cybersecurity risks are identified quickly and blocked from reaching customers before compromise can occur.
Services are available with Essentials, Standard, and Advanced feature packs, enabling providers to expand their reach and meet diverse market, business, and technical requirements.
The Essentials feature pack allows providers to quickly deploy network-wide security protections. Standard and Advanced feature packs include subscriber personalization features and graphical portals that display service-related information in easy-to-read charts and tables.
Resources
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