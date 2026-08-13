Doshisha is a prestigious private university based in Kyoto, Japan, with more than 28,000 students and nearly 800 full-time faculty members. In addition to its two Kyoto campuses (Imadegawa and Kyotanabe), the university has satellite campuses located in Osaka and Tokyo, as well as an EU Campus in Germany at Tübingen University.
Doshisha’s Department of Information Planning is responsible for developing, implementing, managing, and securing administrative systems and information networks. The team’s approach to information security aligns with the university’s core principles. Eiji Yamakita from the Section for Information Network elaborates:
“Doshisha University holds liberalism as one of its educational philosophies. The same is true for our information systems. We aim to create an environment where faculty members and students can freely access the resources they need for their research, while also ensuring tight security.”