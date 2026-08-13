Although they seek to make university resources widely available, Doshisha must also ensure that internal information and systems are kept private and secure. For example, the staff’s and students’ personal details must remain confidential. And the administrative network needs to be separate from those networks used by students. Ultimately, access privileges must be able to be granted according to an individual’s identity, role, and needs, regardless of where the user is located.

But the existing remote access environment — which used a VPN — did not enable such calibration. It did not satisfy security or operational requirements and was not user-friendly.

Establishing the EU Campus in 2018 put an additional spotlight on this issue. The staff in Germany needed access to applications located on the servers in Japan. And, globally, all administrators needed to be able to update content on these servers from their homes. Of specific interest were remote website updates via a content management system (CMS) in case of an emergency, such as the sudden shift to home work in 2020.

These particular use cases were especially challenging because of the existing VPN. Yamakita notes, “We needed to restrict remote access to the on-campus CMS to users with website update privileges. However, remote access via a VPN would result in giving users access to all internal university resources, including sensitive information. While fine-tuning access control settings for each user profile or individual ID via the VPN device was possible, the process was extremely cumbersome to operate and manage, and impacted user experience. Additionally, this one-off method required excessive time and effort to distribute and manage digital certificates for additional security.”

The VPN-enabled remote access also required that VPN client software be installed and properly configured on end-user devices, adding process and complexity. Yamakita continues, “Remote access via VPN is not a very user-friendly approach; our users often had trouble connecting without the help of IT staff. And I believed it would be a bad idea to roll out this environment at an overseas location, such as the EU Campus, where IT personnel are not present.”

Doshisha University adopted Akamai Enterprise Application Access to resolve all these VPN connection concerns with one tool.