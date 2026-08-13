De Coninck first introduced Akamai technology to DPG Media almost 10 years ago, as the company prepared to launch iPaper, its first digital publication. He needed to make sure readers had a fast, flawless experience as they accessed the news on their desktops, tablets, and phones. By caching content at the edge with Akamai’s Download Delivery product, he could make pages load quickly and create a better reading experience for people — even easier than opening a folded newspaper over breakfast. At the same time, cached content would create a buffer zone for the infrastructure, enabling it to withstand the inevitable waves of traffic that come with breaking news.



“Without Akamai, we simply would not have been able to deliver that first digital product,” De Coninck recalls. Since then, he’s extended the content delivery network (CDN) to dozens of public-facing applications, adding Dynamic Site Accelerator to further optimize site performance and Adaptive Media Delivery to support DPG Media’s newer video on demand channels. DPG Media also uses Edge DNS and Cloud Wrapper, keeping performance, availability, and stability high for the news and entertainment sites.



“Even when our applications and hosting infrastructure went down, we were able to keep our news sites running on the cached versions,” De Coninck says. “Akamai kept us alive during those times.”