Retail is undergoing a significant transformation with the adoption of digital processes driven by the power of application programming interfaces (APIs). APIs are revolutionizing how retailers operate, interact with customers, and manage their businesses.

Retailers are integrating their systems with various third-party applications and services through APIs, enabling seamless interactions across different platforms. For example, APIs allow retailers to integrate their ecommerce platforms with payment gateways, shipping providers, and inventory management systems. However, as this ecosystem scales, it creates an abundance of potential security vulnerabilities.

API security is paramount in today’s digital landscape. As organizations increasingly rely on APIs to connect systems, share data, and enable integrations, ensuring the security of these interfaces becomes critical. For that reason, this Fortune 100 retailer turned to Noname Security (now an Akamai company) to secure its API attack surface.