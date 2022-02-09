Akamai
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

IBM

Akamai helps IBM optimize the last mile for content delivery

IBM logo

Location

Armonk, New York, US
http://www.ibm.com

Industry

Commerce

IBM is the world’s largest software and services provider. Providing everything from big data management to analytics capabilities, IBM needs to ensure it provides a fast, reliable and secure experience for its customers. 

Facing numerous challenges delivering content to customers across the globe, IBM engaged Akamai’s services to help optimize the last mile. By leveraging edge caching and optimizing the path through the network, Akamai helped IBM make the last mile to the customer as efficient as possible. By securely optimizing IBM’s content based on type and destination, Akamai enables IBM to ensure a flawless web experience for customers — no matter where they are.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Related Customer Stories

Security

Square Yards

Find out how real estate leader Square Yards blocked millions of bot scrapers, sped up user journeys, and improved conversion performance across markets with Akamai solutions.

Read customer story
Security

CREX

Leading cricket platform CREX boosted performance, engagement, and security while reducing costs and delivering faster video with Akamai solutions.

Read customer story
Cloud Computing

Global Security Leader

See how Akamai helped a global leader in online security strengthen performance, boost PCI DSS compliance, and stop millions of malicious attacks.

Read customer story