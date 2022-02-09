IBM is the world’s largest software and services provider. Providing everything from big data management to analytics capabilities, IBM needs to ensure it provides a fast, reliable and secure experience for its customers.

Facing numerous challenges delivering content to customers across the globe, IBM engaged Akamai’s services to help optimize the last mile. By leveraging edge caching and optimizing the path through the network, Akamai helped IBM make the last mile to the customer as efficient as possible. By securely optimizing IBM’s content based on type and destination, Akamai enables IBM to ensure a flawless web experience for customers — no matter where they are.