Skylark Group measures its success by the smiles of its customers — always striving to exceed their expectations with great-tasting food, affordable prices, excellent service, and clean restaurants. Its strong commitment to the customer experience has fueled its growth over the past 50 years, turning Skylark into one of the largest food chains in Japan. The company has more than 3,000 restaurants in every prefecture of the country, and its 27 brands specialize in everything from sushi and tempura to Western-style dishes and pasta.

With 400 million people eating at Skylark restaurants every year, ensuring customer satisfaction is no small task. It takes dedication on the part of every employee, from company leaders to restaurant employees — and even IT. Indeed, the IT division has an important responsibility when it comes to the overall dining experience. If systems are slow or unavailable, it can make work difficult and frustrating for employees — and that can make it hard to deliver fast, friendly customer service.

“We are always thinking about how to create a good experience for our customers,” says Mr. Hideki Nakajima, director of the IT support group in the IT department at Skylark. “Our job is to keep IT systems stable and easy to use, so employees can work comfortably and serve customers with courtesy and speed.”

To stay modern and efficient, Skylark rolled out 3,800 smartphones to store managers across the country. They can complete administrative work even when away from their offices, which increases the amount of time they can spend on customer service. These smartphones needed secure access to back-end systems, meaning that Skylark needed a new approach to providing digital access.

“We have more smart technologies and mobile devices in our restaurants than ever before — and on the back end, we’re increasingly moving to Google Workspace and other cloud systems,” says Mr. Yukihiro Yamada of the IT infrastructure team in the IT department at Skylark. “Given the growing complexity and sophistication in our IT environment, we needed a way to manage it all with greater simplicity and security.”