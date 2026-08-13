With goals established for stability in web security solution operations, monthly meetings have shifted phases to a cycle of issue discovery - analysis - new policy proposals - implementation - service optimization, all in relation to Akamai services. Engagement Manager Takashi Kakehi of Akamai's Customer Solutions Group, the team behind the TAS, notes the following about the situation: “Since they made a list of issues when TAS adoption began, we could prioritize items to address, visualize problems, and get to work right away. That allowed us to make the best possible proposals for Suntory System Technology. With that stage handled, we're now making a variety of policy proposals to further optimize and stabilize operations.”



The implementation of SiteFailover stands as a concrete policy example supporting stable operations. The issue in this case is the heavy load placed on origin servers. Since there are concentrated periods of access following content delivery via social media in particular, heavy loads are unavoidable. After TAS advisors proposed implementing SiteFailover, the system now uses a standby system to display a concentrated access period screen and inform users that everything is running smoothly.



Suntory staff report extremely high satisfaction with the TAS. “I think having a full-spectrum consultant helped. It isn't easy getting standard support services to understand our situation, although that's true for companies other than Akamai, as well. On that point, TAS understands everything about our company. We stay in close contact, and feel that they're a very reliable partner,” Koyama says.