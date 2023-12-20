Women Can Make a Difference in the Field of Data Science

On a mission to thwart cyberattacks

In her current role, Xiaojing leads a team of 65 data scientists and researchers that safeguards Akamai customers against cyberattacks and account takeover. They work to address emerging threats and devise solutions to protect against novel challenges in online security. Xiaojing believes that using data science is an effective way to quickly identify bots and distinguish humans in one request, whether making a purchase on a website or logging into an account.

“We actually have more malicious traffic than real human traffic,” says Xiaojing. “Most of the traffic is generated by all kinds of businesses behind it to steal your information, your credentials, your identity — everything.”

Collaborative effort is crucial to ensure digital security



To understand and identify signals, Xiaojing and her team use machine learning techniques, advanced statistical analysis, and other data sources similar to fingerprinting to pinpoint the most recent cyberattack traffic patterns. Due to the nature of this work, data scientists invest a significant amount of time in exploratory conversations and brainstorming sessions that lead to unraveling curious cases and extracting valuable insights from intricate datasets.

“Making sure we have time to work toward a joint goal isn’t always easy,” says Xiaojing. “How we align different teams into our joint goal is the heart of teamwork.”



Team members often approach challenges with distinctly different objectives, methodologies, and strategies. Xiaojing believes that this type of diversity enriches their collective approach to thwarting cyberattacks.



“The moment we start to find highly sophisticated bots, trace them, and find a way to stop them, it’s very rewarding,” Xiaojing says.



Harnessing the power of machine learning

Integrating expertise, innovation, and machine learning holds significant value to cybersecurity customers. Xiaojing and her team guide customers to the right Akamai products, such as automation, cloud computing, or cutting-edge machine learning, that will enhance their safety online.

Xiaojing says she finds it gratifying when “we explain to customers how our products help them, in a scalable fashion, and they [understand] that we have the right knowledge to help them in a safe way.”

