Creating A Clear Cloud with Account Service Limits and Quotas

A clear, transparent cloud sounds like part of a riddle. In our case, it’s about bringing clarity to your Akamai Cloud services with visible account quotas. As part of our ongoing initiative to improve our customer experience and make cloud easy to understand for all developers, we’re introducing Quotas, now available for Object Storage.
Why Now?
Since the beginning of Linode (now Akamai Cloud), service limits and provider-controlled product quotas have been part of our platform. This is primarily in place to mitigate fraud, including by both new accounts created for fraudulent purposes, and when account ownership is compromised and a bad actor is able to spin up services the real account owner doesn’t want or need.
Until now, customers didn’t have visibility into their quotas and usage, which made it difficult to anticipate scaling and request quota increases in advance. Quotas on Akamai Cloud makes it easy for customers to make sure account quotas accommodate planned growth.
How It Works
Quotas for all Akamai Cloud services can be accessed from a central location in Cloud Manager. On the Quotas page, you can view your account-specific quotas along with usage details. You can also request an increase to an allocated quota value if you need more.
We’re gradually making service limits and quotas available across the platform, starting with Object Storage. If you’re an Object Storage customer, you can view your current usage and account quotas for number of buckets, total capacity, and number of objects for each Object Storage region by navigating to the Quotas page in Cloud Manager.
Quotas are also supported by our API and CLI.
Over the next several months, we’re adding service limit capability to the majority of our cloud computing services so you can see the ceiling before you reach it. Our goal is to provide you with complete visibility into your account quotas so you know exactly when you need to request more.
Learn more, or get started with an Akamai Cloud account.
