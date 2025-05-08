Creating A Clear Cloud with Account Service Limits and Quotas

Since the beginning of Linode (now Akamai Cloud), service limits and provider-controlled product quotas have been part of our platform. This is primarily in place to mitigate fraud, including by both new accounts created for fraudulent purposes, and when account ownership is compromised and a bad actor is able to spin up services the real account owner doesn’t want or need.

Until now, customers didn’t have visibility into their quotas and usage, which made it difficult to anticipate scaling and request quota increases in advance. Quotas on Akamai Cloud makes it easy for customers to make sure account quotas accommodate planned growth.