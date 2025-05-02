Distributed AI Inference: Strategies for Success

As AI models continue to evolve into operational cornerstones for enterprises, real-time inference has emerged as a critical engine driving this transformation. The demand for instantaneous, decision-ready AI insights is surging, with AI agents – rapidly becoming the vanguard of inference – poised for explosive adoption. Industry forecasts suggest a tipping point, with over half of enterprises leveraging generative AI expected to deploy autonomous agents by 2027, according to Deloitte. In response to this trend, enterprises are seeking scalable and efficient ways to deploy AI models across multiple servers, data centers, or geographies, and are turning their gaze to distributed AI deployments in the cloud.

In a previous blog, Distributed AI Inference – The Next Generation of Computing, I covered the basics of distributed AI inference and how leveraging Akamai Cloud’s uniquely high-performance platform can help businesses scale at an impressively low cost. In this blog, we’ll continue to explore concepts around distributed AI inference, in particular, how to deploy, orchestrate, and scale AI using a distributed cloud architecture. Plus, we’ll go into the challenges associated with such a model.