Distributed Cloud Solutions and AI: Key Findings from Forrester's 2024 Study

As AI spending is predicted to reach $632 billion by 2028, this raises a key question: how well are current cloud platforms prepared to manage and deploy AI applications with compute-intensive workloads?

In a Forrester Consulting study, Distributed Cloud: Taking AI to the Edge, commissioned by Akamai, cloud strategy decision-makers were asked for their thoughts on the current state of cloud computing.

The key themes revealed:

Developers relying on legacy cloud platforms are seeing cost, performance, and latency issues that make it hard to scale and manage applications.

Edge computing is growing in popularity thanks to its performance improvements from moving resources physically closer to users – but this too has its own complexities.

The use of distributed cloud solutions is rising with developers seeing enhanced performance, low latency, and the flexibility to scale.

The study revealed that the way AI application developers use cloud solutions is changing – with an increased focus on distributed and edge technologies that improve user experience, real-time performance, and make personalization more achievable for AI applications. In fact, 76% of respondents cited that distributed cloud solutions are critical to meeting organizational goals.