The New Toolkit: LLMs, Prompts, and Basic Tool Interaction

Let’s picture a more dynamic tool, like a calendar assistant, and describe it for an LLM:

Overall Tool Description: “This is a Calendar Assistant Tool. It can schedule new meetings and find available time slots for a group of people.”

Function 1: CreateMeeting Prompt: Tool Name: CreateMeeting. Description: Schedules a new meeting in the calendar. Required inputs: attendees (a list of email addresses), subject (text for the meeting title), startTime (the date and time the meeting should start; try to interpret relative times like ‘tomorrow at 3 PM’ or ‘next Monday morning’), and duration (text describing the length, e.g., ‘1 hour’, ’30 minutes’). Optional input: location (text, e.g., ‘Conference Room B’ or a video call link). Responds with a confirmation message including the final meeting details or an error if scheduling fails (e.g., time conflict, invalid attendees). If the start time or duration is ambiguous, ask the user for clarification before proceeding. Assume times are in the user’s local timezone unless specified otherwise.

How the LLM might use it (after interpreting user request): CreateMeeting(attendees=["alice@example.com", "bob@example.com"], subject="Project Sync", startTime="2025-05-02T15:00:00", duration="45 minutes", location="Video Call")

Function 2: FindFreeTime Prompt: Tool Name: FindFreeTime. Description: Finds common available time slots for a group of people within a specified timeframe. Required inputs: attendees (a list of email addresses) and duration (text describing the desired meeting length, e.g., ‘1 hour’). Optional input: timeWindow (text describing when to look, e.g., ‘next week’, ‘this Friday afternoon’, ‘within the next 3 days’; defaults to the current work week if not specified). Responds with a list of available start times (date and time) or a message indicating no common slots were found. Be specific about the date range being searched if a relative window like ‘next week’ is used. Assume times are in the user’s local timezone unless specified otherwise.

How the LLM might use it (after interpreting user request): FindFreeTime(attendees=["alice@example.com", "bob@example.com", "charlie@example.com"], duration="1 hour", timeWindow="next Tuesday")

Here, the prompts guide the LLM on how to handle lists, interpret potentially fuzzy inputs like dates and durations, and even when to ask for clarification. This is closer to how real-world LLM tool interactions work.