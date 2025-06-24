Cryptominers’ Anatomy: Shutting Down Mining Botnets

Welcome to the final installment of our Cryptominers’ Anatomy blog series:

In our first post, we discussed cryptocurrencies' fundamentals, their various attributes, and what makes some of them more attractive than others to threat actors.

In the second part, we analyzed various cryptomining samples that we found abusing different mining topologies.

In this third and final blog post in the series, we will explore two novel proactive techniques that can be used to defeat cryptominers.

In addition to these blog posts, we released several analysis tools that can be found in our repository.

Everybody knows that the best defense is offense. Because of the distributed nature of cryptominer campaigns, disrupting them can be very challenging.

In this blog post, we show how to overcome this problem by exploiting the design of common mining topologies to effectively shut down the mining process. Although the techniques we describe were used to target Monero cryptominers, the same principles can apply to other cryptocurrencies, as well.