Cryptominers’ Anatomy: Cryptomining Internals

Cryptominers, or cryptojackers, are a type of malware that exploits the victim's resources for profit by mining cryptocurrency. In contrast to the usual use of cryptocurrency by attackers as a payment method, cryptominers use the fundamental base of the cryptocurrency, which is the blockchain mining operation, to generate financial gain.

Cryptocurrency was originally designed as a borderless, decentralized way to transfer money and detach from traditional banking systems. Since the first appearance of bitcoin, many other cryptocoins and crypto-based tokens have been created. Every token is based on a theme or set of features that distinguishes it from others. For example, the Monero coin aims for total privacy and prevents transaction tracking while ensuring integrity, while meme coins like Dogecoin are more sentimental than practical.

As attackers seek to profit while ensuring their anonymity, cryptocurrencies are a lucrative option — they allow threat actors to use their crypto funds with minimal risk of identification by law-enforcement. The most direct way to achieve financial gain without identification is by mining privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies, which give the attackers immediate profit without revealing themselves to the victim (and will also mask any transactions using that profit).

In this three-part blog series, we’ll take a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrencies and cryptominers. The first post (this one) deals with cryptocurrency fundamentals, including how blockchain technology and mining works in general. It also covers the attacker mindset of choosing a mineable coin that will fulfill its requirements for privacy and efficiency.

Part two of this series addresses cryptominers, specifically malicious ones that we found. We’ll examine some cryptominer statistics, their profits, and how they operate and infect their victims. The third and final post in the series covers defense techniques — how we can detect cryptominers, mitigate their impact, and fight back to prevent attacks from generating any profit.