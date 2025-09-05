Certificate Chaos and the Case for Automated Posture Management

On September 3, 2025, Cloudflare disclosed that Fina CA had issued 12 unauthorized TLS certificates for their 1.1.1.1 public DNS resolver IP address between February 2024 and August 2025 — all without Cloudflare's permission or knowledge.

Although Fina CA claimed these were issued for "internal testing purposes," the incident revealed troubling gaps in domain control validation processes with unauthorized certificates; these include not only Cloudflare's IP address but also unregistered domain names, which are in clear violation of Certification Authority Browser Forum baseline requirements.

What made the situation worse was that these certificates went undetected for months because of Cloudflare's reliance on manual reviews of Certificate Transparency (CT) logs — a process that created delays and noise, and missed the very signals that comprehensive monitoring is designed to prevent.

In April 2025, there was another validation failure when SSL.com's flawed domain verification process led to unauthorized certificates being issued for legitimate domains. Although this incident remained relatively contained compared with larger breaches, it serves as yet another reminder that even seemingly minor CA validation errors can create significant security vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, Entrust's mistaken issuance of more than 26,000 Extended Validation certificates created widespread disruption across the industry. When remediation efforts were delayed, Google responded by announcing that Chrome would distrust these certificates, forcing affected organizations into emergency certificate replacement cycles to preserve both user trust and service availability.

