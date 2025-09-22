Akamai Is the 2025 Customers' Choice in Online Fraud Detection

When it comes to stopping fraud and abuse, the most trusted voices aren’t vendors — the professionals who fight these battles every day are the voices to trust. That is why we’re excited to share that Akamai has been named the only Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” for Online Fraud Detection.
This recognition is based entirely on reviews and ratings from security and fraud professionals who use Akamai solutions daily. We view this recognition as the sole Customers’ Choice as a reflection of both the trust our customers place in Akamai and the results they achieve with our fraud detection capabilities using Akamai Bot Manager and Akamai Account Protector.
Online fraud detection, rated by the pros who use it
Security teams know exactly what to look for in their quest to stop online abuse and fraud. They’re on the front lines protecting accounts, payments, and customer trust, which makes them some of the toughest technology buyers out there. And they focus on what works, what scales, and what keeps attackers out.
That’s what makes the Voice of the Customer Online Fraud Detection report so valuable. It takes reviews from Gartner Peer Insights™ — real feedback from fraud and security pros — and turns them into insights for decision-makers.
Vendors that land in the top right quadrant earn the Customers’ Choice badge, showing they’ve delivered both strong customer experiences and strong adoption in the market.
Akamai’s leading bot and abuse solutions, Bot Manager and Account Protector, are easy to use and provide advanced detection and protection against adversarial bot attacks and account abuse.
Our customers said it best
From our perspective, what makes this recognition especially meaningful is that Akamai stands out as the only Customers’ Choice in Online Fraud Detection. This distinction is based entirely on customer reviews shared on Gartner Peer Insights™, highlighting the trust organizations place in our solutions to protect accounts, transactional endpoints, and digital interactions.
We think that this recognition reflects the relationships we build with our customers. It shows that listening, responding, and evolving alongside them makes a difference in how fraud is prevented and abuse is stopped.
That’s why feedback like the following means so much to us.
“Great product, customization is excellent, many ways to block just the segment you are looking for, or, if needed, block everything. While bot attacks keep changing, Akamai keeps adjusting. They are always pushing new ways to detect and thus mitigate bot attacks.”
— Senior Advisor, Cyber and Ops, IT Services Industry
“This tool helped me solve a five month long game of whack a mole with attackers who were using hundreds of thousands of IP addresses to attack our infrastructure in a way that would circumvent detection. I was able to identify the traffic and stop the attacks manually before leadership purchased the product which kept me up nights sometimes."
— Network Security Engineer, Retail Industry
“In the jungle of bots, the Akamai solution distinguished itself by bringing state of the art solutions to manage all of our AI powered bots through the whole company.”
— CIO, IT Services Industry
"Akamai provides crucial services in regard to brand protection and bot protection for us and helped to onboard in a fast and professional manner. It helps to attack bot attacks in real time and reduces load on our internal infrastructure. Akamai security specialists offer great help and guidance while setting up the product and provide hands-on onboarding sessions."
— IT Associate, Media Industry
“Account Protector is great at detecting and preventing account takeovers with real-time risk assessments and seamless integration.”
— Systems Engineer, IT Services Industry
These voices reflect just some of the reasons Akamai continues to stand apart in securing businesses against online fraud and abuse — with Bot Manager and Account Protector at the core of that protection.
Looking ahead
Online fraud and abuse continue to evolve, from the heightened use of AI bots and automated scraping to increasingly sophisticated account takeover schemes across the account lifecycle. Akamai’s focus is on helping customers stay ahead by streamlining operations, strengthening detection, and keeping protection seamless for legitimate users.
By bringing together advanced bot management and account protection, we support the world’s most targeted organizations in defending what matters most — customer trust.
We believe that being recognized as the only Customers’ Choice in online fraud detection reflects that commitment. As threats grow more complex, we’ll keep improving, adapting, and putting our customers first.
