Akamai Is the 2025 Customers' Choice in Online Fraud Detection

From our perspective, what makes this recognition especially meaningful is that Akamai stands out as the only Customers’ Choice in Online Fraud Detection. This distinction is based entirely on customer reviews shared on Gartner Peer Insights™, highlighting the trust organizations place in our solutions to protect accounts, transactional endpoints, and digital interactions.

We think that this recognition reflects the relationships we build with our customers. It shows that listening, responding, and evolving alongside them makes a difference in how fraud is prevented and abuse is stopped.

That’s why feedback like the following means so much to us.

“Great product, customization is excellent, many ways to block just the segment you are looking for, or, if needed, block everything. While bot attacks keep changing, Akamai keeps adjusting. They are always pushing new ways to detect and thus mitigate bot attacks.”



— Senior Advisor, Cyber and Ops, IT Services Industry



“This tool helped me solve a five month long game of whack a mole with attackers who were using hundreds of thousands of IP addresses to attack our infrastructure in a way that would circumvent detection. I was able to identify the traffic and stop the attacks manually before leadership purchased the product which kept me up nights sometimes."

— Network Security Engineer, Retail Industry

“In the jungle of bots, the Akamai solution distinguished itself by bringing state of the art solutions to manage all of our AI powered bots through the whole company.”



— CIO, IT Services Industry



"Akamai provides crucial services in regard to brand protection and bot protection for us and helped to onboard in a fast and professional manner. It helps to attack bot attacks in real time and reduces load on our internal infrastructure. Akamai security specialists offer great help and guidance while setting up the product and provide hands-on onboarding sessions."



— IT Associate, Media Industry



“Account Protector is great at detecting and preventing account takeovers with real-time risk assessments and seamless integration.”



— Systems Engineer, IT Services Industry



These voices reflect just some of the reasons Akamai continues to stand apart in securing businesses against online fraud and abuse — with Bot Manager and Account Protector at the core of that protection.

