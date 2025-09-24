Reliable, Compliant APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance

Modern digital experiences depend on APIs. APIs move data between applications, power mobile features, handle payments, and connect partner ecosystems. When they falter, the results are immediate: stalled checkouts, frustrated customers, and an at-risk business.
Why proactive API monitoring matters
Not all problems are initially obvious. A few hundred milliseconds of slowdown or a misaligned schema can quietly drain revenue and trust. Traditional API uptime monitoring often catches these issues only after customers notice. What organizations need is a system that sees further ahead, anticipates problems, and acts before impact.
That’s why we created Akamai Managed Service for API Performance: A product that blends proactive testing, expert analysis, and tailored optimization to help APIs stay reliable, responsive, and compliant.
The overlooked risks of API complexity
In most enterprises, APIs don’t live in neat isolation. They span multiple apps, clouds, and geographies, creating an invisible web of dependencies. A latency blip in one region can cause abandoned carts in another. A schema mismatch after an update can derail a partner integration without warning.
Conventional tools often miss these signals until the damage is done. Akamai changes this dynamic by pairing large-scale synthetic testing with human oversight — continuously validating performance and surfacing anomalies before they escalate.
Align compliance with regulations
This proactive availability and reliability monitoring establishes performance and compliance baselines aligned to regulatory expectations. By correlating API health across observability stacks, organizations can improve their identification, protection and prevention, detection, and response and recovery — all core themes of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).
This not only boosts resilience but also demonstrates to regulators that the right controls are in place to detect disruptions quickly and minimize impact.
Managed Service for API Performance goes further by supplying the visibility, data, and documentation demanded under frameworks that include:
- DORA
- The revised Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2)
- The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC)
- The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22301
It transforms performance monitoring from a technical safeguard into a compliance asset, helping enterprises meet operational resilience obligations while reducing risk.
Move from reactive to preventive assurance
Consider this scenario: A customer in Tokyo tries to place an order, but a key API call lags just enough to cause abandonment. Without early detection, you might chalk it up to “regional churn.”
With Managed Service for API Performance, synthetic checks would have spotted the rising latency trend days earlier, complete with pinpointed location and impact analysis.
Our model is preventive, not reactive, offering:
- Continuous validation of endpoints and multistep API flows
- Real-time anomaly detection across networks for performance, resilience, and compliance
- Context-rich notifications that give teams direction, not just alerts
The difference isn’t just faster incident handling — it’s fewer incidents seen by customers in the first place.
Add the edge with human judgment
Automation surfaces data; people turn it into intelligence. Noise from false positives or unclear alerts can waste hours. That’s why Akamai integrates 24/7 analyst review into the workflow. Every flagged issue is validated, prioritized, and escalated only if it’s truly actionable.
The outcome:
- Clearly diagnose where issues originate — application code, infrastructure, or third-party provider
- Apply severity ranking to help teams focus on what matters most
- Take recommended next steps to restore normal performance quickly
This blend of automation and expertise drives down mean time to resolution (MTTR) and strengthens the trust of both your customers and your own stakeholders.
Give your teams time for innovation
Maintaining a global monitoring program in-house is costly. Scaling infrastructure, tuning thresholds, and compiling compliance reports consume talent that’s better used elsewhere.
With Akamai’s managed service, those burdens shift to help you:
- Scale monitoring infrastructure automatically , with no extra overhead for your team.
- Refine thresholds and rebalance traffic in real time using continuous feedback loops .
- Get audit-ready reporting, aligned with SLA, SLO, and regulatory requirements.
Your engineers spend less time chasing alerts — and more time building what’s next.
Beyond alerts: A partner in resilience
Monitoring alone won’t get you across the finish line. Akamai’s assistance extends into partnership by offering:
- Tailored action plans: executive summaries, trend reports, and adaptive roadmaps
- Analyst-driven insights: recurring failures; regional slowdowns; and schema mismatches surfaced as patterns, not one-offs
- Deep delivery-chain visibility: from DNS and TLS configurations to multicloud routing and internet bottlenecks
This isn’t about handing off alerts. It’s about co-owning your performance outcomes.
Achieve results that matter
Organizations using Managed Service for API Performance see measurable improvements, including:
Global visibility, powered by APIContext’s synthetic monitoring
Reduced downtime and SLA violations through proactive detection
Shorter incident response times because of analyst-led triage
Simplified compliance and audit preparation with transparent reporting
Better customer experience due to consistently faster, more reliable APIs
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
Akamai: Your partner in API performance
APIs now drive the heartbeat of business. Keeping them fast, resilient, and aligned with standards isn’t just technical hygiene — it’s a competitive advantage. With Akamai’s managed monitoring service, you gain more than monitoring: You gain a partner dedicated to anticipating issues, accelerating response, and optimizing performance across your digital ecosystem.
Protect and optimize your APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance.
Tags