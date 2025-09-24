Reliable, Compliant APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance

Not all problems are initially obvious. A few hundred milliseconds of slowdown or a misaligned schema can quietly drain revenue and trust. Traditional API uptime monitoring often catches these issues only after customers notice. What organizations need is a system that sees further ahead, anticipates problems, and acts before impact.

That’s why we created Akamai Managed Service for API Performance: A product that blends proactive testing, expert analysis, and tailored optimization to help APIs stay reliable, responsive, and compliant.