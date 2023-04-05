Hacktivists Return with DDoS Attacks, and Their Eyes on European Banks

The latest joint report published by the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and Akamai, shows that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are on the rise again. These sinister plots are often much more than annoyances. They are designed to take advantage of capacity limitations by sending multiple requests to a website, with the aim of exceeding the website’s capacity to handle the overload of requests, preventing it from functioning correctly, and ultimately bringing it down.

DDoS attacks pose a substantial danger to financial institutions by interrupting business operations, which can result in significant financial losses, and to banks by disabling their websites and preventing customers from accessing accounts. DDoS attacks are often used as a smokescreen for other malicious activities such as malware, data exfiltration, and ransomware.

Remember the extortion ring DD4BC (DDoS for Bitcoin)? In 2014 and 2015, the extortion group DD4BC targeted currency exchanges and financial institutions, using the threat of DDoS attacks, to secure Bitcoin payments for protection against future attacks.