Boost the Performance and Security — and Lower the Costs — of AI Apps

As companies recognize the need to protect their high-value AI applications, they’re also worried about the cost of protecting those applications. Large language models (LLMs) are computationally expensive — and protecting them is expensive, too.

Similarly, as cloud costs have inflated with widespread adoption, firms fear that as they scale their AI apps, the increased use will lead to major hikes in the costs of their AI security solutions.

The good news is that there are ways you can insulate your AI app from unnecessary work and save yourself some money in the process.