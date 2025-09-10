Understand the Attack Surface: Retail Supply Chain Cybersecurity Risks

In part one of this blog series, we explored a harsh reality: Retail organizations must assume that their own systems will be breached.

However, as retailers have learned through painful firsthand experiences, building fortresslike internal defenses is only half the battle. Even the most sophisticated internal security measures can be rendered useless when a single supplier becomes the weakest link in the interconnected business ecosystem.

Consider this scenario: A major pizza retailer’s flour supplier suffers a ransomware attack. Within hours, production systems go offline, inventory management fails, and delivery schedules collapse.

The retailer faces empty shelves, disappointed customers, and potential revenue losses that may extend for weeks — even though their own cybersecurity defenses remain completely intact. Even worse, threat actors may have gained unauthorized access to sensitive data via payment processing or loyalty accounts.

This isn't a hypothetical threat. Modern retail operations depend on hundreds or even thousands of service providers for everything from raw materials to critical technology services.