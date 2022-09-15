Record-Breaking DDoS Attack in Europe

Prior to June 2022, this customer only saw attack traffic against its primary data center; however, they recognized the importance of a comprehensive defensive strategy early on, and onboarded their 12 remaining global data centers to the Prolexic platform for peace of mind. This proved highly fortuitous, as the attack campaign expanded unexpectedly, hitting six different global locations, from Europe to North America. These events reflect a growing trend in which adversaries are increasingly hitting deep-reconnaissance targets.

Attack mitigation



To thwart an attack of this magnitude and complexity, Akamai leveraged a balanced combination of automated and human mitigation: 99.8% of the assault was pre-mitigated thanks to the customer’s proactive defensive posture, a preemptive security measure implemented by the Akamai Security Operations Command Center (SOCC). Remaining attack traffic and follow-up attacks leveraging different vectors were swiftly mitigated by our frontline security responders. In the wake of increasingly sophisticated DDoS attacks worldwide, many businesses struggle with the staffing of internal security resources, and instead look to Akamai’s SOCC to augment and act as an extension of their incident response team.



The attackers’ command and control system had no delay in activating the multidestination attack, which escalated in 60 seconds from 100 to 1,813 IPs active per minute. Those IPs were spread across eight distinct subnets in six distinct locations. An attack this heavily distributed could drown an underprepared security team in alerts, making it difficult to assess the severity and scope of the intrusion, let alone fight the attack. Sean Lyons, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Security says, "Akamai Prolexic’s DDoS specialization culture, focus on customer infrastructure designs and history are rooted in defending the most complex, multifaceted attacks, and our platform is equipped with purpose-built tooling for rapid threat mitigation, even in the 'fog of war.' "