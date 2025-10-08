Akamai Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAAP Six Years in a Row

For the sixth consecutive year, Akamai has been recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). To us, that recognition is powerful, but the reasons behind it are more important.

Our key takeaways from this year’s report:

99% of customers said they would recommend Akamai based on 133 overall reviews as of July 2025.

Customers gave Akamai a 4.9 out of 5 stars average rating.

Did we mention this is our sixth consecutive year as a Customers’ Choice?

In our view, these numbers represent the confidence thousands of global organizations place in Akamai App & API Protector to secure their most critical applications and APIs against evolving attacks.

Customers don’t just come to Akamai. They stay. And when you read their words, you see a consistent story: reliability when others go dark, best-in-class protections delivered at speed, and human teams who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in every moment that matters.