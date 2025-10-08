Akamai Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAAP Six Years in a Row

For the sixth consecutive year, Akamai has been recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). To us, that recognition is powerful, but the reasons behind it are more important.
Our key takeaways from this year’s report:
99% of customers said they would recommend Akamai based on 133 overall reviews as of July 2025.
Customers gave Akamai a 4.9 out of 5 stars average rating.
Did we mention this is our sixth consecutive year as a Customers’ Choice?
In our view, these numbers represent the confidence thousands of global organizations place in Akamai App & API Protector to secure their most critical applications and APIs against evolving attacks.
Customers don’t just come to Akamai. They stay. And when you read their words, you see a consistent story: reliability when others go dark, best-in-class protections delivered at speed, and human teams who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in every moment that matters.
Reliability and availability: Always on, always trusted
Reliability isn’t just a feature — it’s a foundation. Every click, login, and transaction depends on applications being available. When a security platform goes down, so does customer trust. The impact is immediate: lost sales, compliance risks, frustrated users, and security teams stuck troubleshooting outages instead of stopping threats.
As one customer put it:
"Akamai has consistently delivered exceptional performance over the last 15 years, both in terms of service and quality.”
Another customer said this:
“Honestly, the product is robust and very mature compared to the other options available in the market. … Zero downtime so far is the cherry on the top.”
With Akamai’s massively distributed edge platform, customers don’t just avoid downtime — they gain confidence. Teams can focus on innovation, not crisis response.
Reliability means more than servers staying up. It means businesses stay up: Revenue is protected, brand reputation is intact, and security pros are finally able to sleep at night.
Best-in-class protections: Speed and intelligence that matter
Attacks move faster than people can respond. Zero-days are exploited within hours, bots hammer stolen credentials at machine speed, and new payloads mutate constantly.
The real nightmare for defenders isn’t just sophistication — it’s lag time between detection and protection. When protections lag, risk multiplies: breaches unfold, analysts drown in false positives, and attackers enjoy a head start.
Akamai changes that. With the Adaptive Security Engine at the heart of App & API Protector, protections are not just reactive — they’re adaptive. Rules are continuously updated across our global platform, fueled by machine learning, a global team of threat hunters, and petabytes of intelligence.
As one customer described:
“The Akamai team and the WAF & CDN solution are of excellent quality, capable of mitigating attacks quickly and effectively, always reducing false positives as much as possible.”
This isn’t just about blocking more — it’s about blocking smarter. Customers see fewer false alarms, more resilient defenses, and faster responses. Instead of scrambling with “We’re working on it,” security leaders can say confidently: “We already responded.”
Operational simplicity: Security that doesn’t slow you down
Too many tools make life harder. Security teams juggle endless dashboards, developers feel slowed by controls, and business leaders wonder why heavy investment hasn’t reduced risk. Complexity often becomes the enemy of agility.
App & API Protector flips that equation. Customers highlight how it unifies policies across applications and APIs, applies automatic updates, self-tunes detections, and integrates seamlessly with existing workflows.
One customer said this:
“Best in the industry. The UI is easy to navigate and provides options for customization as required. Vendor support … easy to use and provides the protection I need.”
— IT Security & Risk Management Associate
Another one shared:
“Easy implementation, availability and consumer focus. Reliable partner.”
For customers, simplicity means stronger defenses with less overhead. Security teams reclaim time lost to manual tuning. Developers move faster with guardrails that don’t block releases. Leaders see a security posture that strengthens without friction.
People power: The Akamai difference
Even the best platform needs people behind it. Security pros know the pain of ticket queues, copy-and-paste support responses, and vendors who don’t understand their environment. In those moments, technology alone isn’t enough. Teams need trusted partners.
That’s where Akamai stands apart. In their testimonials to us, customers consistently cite our people as the reason they stay. Our experts respond quickly, advise proactively, and own outcomes.
More reviews on Peer Insights
“Great product, reliable, stable and performant. Additionally, it got a brilliant Tech Support.”
— Head of Technology, Engineering Platform
"Great people, very professional but friendly. Never had any issues and always received help in a timely manner."
— Ecommerce Solutions Engineer Lead
"The integration process was seamless, and the support from Akamai's team has been outstanding."
— Cyber Security Senior Analyst
For customers, this human factor turns troubleshooting into partnership. It means faster, more confident responses, trusted guidance during critical events, and relationships built on collaboration.
Technology stops attacks. People build trust. Together, that’s the Akamai difference.
Why customers choose — and stay with — Akamai
Six consecutive years as a Gartner Customers’ Choice for WAAP isn’t luck for us — it’s trust, built daily in the moments that matter most.
Organizations choose Akamai not just for our technology, but also for what it makes possible, including:
Reliability that keeps business moving
Protections that move at the speed of attackers
Simplicity that empowers teams
People who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with customers
This is why enterprises that have tried other providers stay with Akamai: Our platform, our intelligence, and our people deliver together.
As threats evolve and stakes rise, Akamai remains committed to being the trusted partner that helps customers protect, innovate, and thrive. That’s why customers keep choosing us. And why we’re proud, once again, to be their choice.
