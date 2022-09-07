Cyberterrorists Target Record Number of Victims with DDoS Attacks in Q2

The importance of a fully managed service



There are generally two categories of customers on the Prolexic platform as judged by frequency of attack: ultra high-risk customers and irregularly targeted customers (with few in between):

Ultra high-risk customers are under constant assault and threat of attack. For most, it's a rare day that they don’t see any attack action. For context, Prolexic’s top attacked customer last year averaged 3.1 attacks per day.

Conversely, irregularly targeted customers typically experience a large-scale DDoS attack on a quarterly or semi-annual basis. In fact, for the irregularly targeted customer locations attacked in Q2 2022, the average number of days since their last major DDoS attack was 106. Only 10% of the irregularly targeted customer locations attacked in Q2 2022 had not seen any DDoS activity in the prior year.

Attack irregularity is one of the many reasons that organizations should consider a fully managed solution. DDoS attacks are a low-frequency, high-impact event that pose extreme consequences — including irrecoverable reputational damage — for underprepared businesses.



Relying on in-house teams to mitigate and stay abreast of the latest threats is virtually impossible when those teams aren’t routinely fighting attacks and perfecting their incident-response process.



Prolexic solves for this with a fully managed service of more than 225 highly trained, frontline security experts across six global locations available around the clock for pre-, during-, and post-mitigation attack review and analysis to optimize DDoS mitigation and defend customer infrastructure.



Emerging attack trends



As attack targets continue to broaden across our customer base, we set out to see if the trend was measurable. For this exercise, we defined the top 10% of most attacked customer locations as ultra high-risk and the rest as irregularly targeted.

What we discovered was intriguing: In 2017, irregularly targeted customer locations composed just 10% of all attacks, but that number has more than doubled — to 26.1% — in 2022 (Figure 3). This indicates that adversaries are casting a wider net, probing for weak points and vulnerable victims without adequate protection — targeting not only the most obvious externally facing assets, but also often infrastructure that is relied on, but may only be revealed by deeper reconnaissance.

