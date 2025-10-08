A Guide to International Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards

While the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization program saw submissions from the international cryptography community and researchers across the globe, it can't escape the impression of being a U.S.-driven initiative, and some nations have launched independent efforts to identify new quantum-resistent encryption algorithms.

Two of these initiatives come from China's Institute of Commercial Cryptography Standards (ICCS) and the Korean Post-Quantum Cryptography (KpqC) research group. Both are independently seeking proposals for public key cryptography algorithms, cryptographic hash algorithms, and block cipher algorithms.

As of September 2025, China has yet to announce any selection of cryptographic algorithms. Korea, on the other hand, has selected HAETAE and AIMer for digital signatures, as well as SMAUG-T and NTRU+ as key encapsulation mechanisms (KEMs).

Korea's algorithms suggest industry consensus regarding module lattice-based key encapsulation and signature algorithms. In case weaknesses are found in the lattice-based ML-KEM, NIST selected an error-correcting code-based algorithm — Hamming Quasi-Cyclic (HQC) — as a backup. This is expected to be standardized in 2027.

Some submissions that are not accepted by NIST for standardization are accepted or recommended by other government bodies. These include:

FrodoKEM, a KEM-based on the learning with errors (LWE) mathematical problem using generic, unstructured lattices

Classic McEliece, a KEM-based on binary Goppa codes

It remains to be seen whether the industry — and especially client software providers — will adopt any of these algorithms in addition to (or — in certain markets — in place of) the NIST-selected standards.