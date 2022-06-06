2. Broader country-level IPv6 deployment



The IPv6 adoption by individual countries is very much a function of the IPv6 deployment within the networks that operate in those countries. It is likely that a number of factors will drive broader country-level IPv6 adoption, including:

National drives, such as China’s plan to transition to IPv6 over the next few years.

Regional collaboration, such as “IPv6 Councils” that have been effective at helping local networks share best practices and drive adoption. In Europe, for example, the IPv6 Councils in Belgium, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and some others helped drive early IPv6 adoption. The International Telecommunication Union and the IPv6 Forum both have lists of many country-level councils and forums, including some that have come into existence recently.

Developing countries that are expanding their internet presence are best off deploying IPv6-centric networks because of the lack of IPv4 needed to fuel substantial growth.

3. IPv6 for more content and services

As IPv6 becomes increasingly deployed across the globe, especially in IPv6-centric networks that give it a performance benefit over IPv4, content and service providers will be increasingly motivated to IPv4+IPv6 dual-stack.

As mentioned above, Akamai defaults to IPv6-enablement and makes it easy for our CDN customers to enable IPv6 and encourages customers to do so. For our customers, the primary constraints that prevent enabling IPv6 include back-end logging and third-party systems such as fraud prevention services that don’t yet support IPv6.

Tokens tied to IP addresses can also be a problem with IPv6 (and, increasingly, other scenarios). We’ve also worked proactively with many customers to help them overcome issues that prevent them from enabling IPv6.

As more IPv6-only deployments appear (such as in cloud/hosting environments and constrained environments such as ISP-managed set-top boxes), content and service providers that are IPv4-only will increasingly have problems reaching some of their end users. Government mandates, purchasing requirements, and guidance for regulated industries may also increasingly require that content and services are IPv6-enabled.

4. IPv6 in consumer networking devices

One of the impediments to networks/ISPs reaching 100% IPv6 adoption is that a subset of consumer networking devices (such as home internet gateways) lack full IPv6 support, have IPv6 disabled by default, or don’t implement the IPv4aaS functionalities utilized by the ISP. This explains why some of the highest IPv6 adoption levels are seen by ISPs that control which devices connect users to their networks — but even their users may have their own networking equipment downstream from the ISP’s equipment.

Especially in the case of ISPs who have deployed IPv4aaS over IPv6, users with IPv4-only networking devices may be subject to multiple layers of NAT and be at a disadvantage relative to users with end-to-end IPv6 support. Hopefully, as IPv6 deployment becomes the majority case, manufacturers of consumer networking devices will build in robust and default-on IPv6 support.

5. IPv6 in consumer electronics

We’ve observed that IPv6 support is lacking in some consumer electronics, especially some popular digital media players. This is a major contributor to depressing IPv6 adoption numbers within residential broadband ISPs, sometimes decreasing the adoption metrics we observe by 5% or more. (Note that many digital media players, smart TVs, and similar devices do have, and use, IPv6 support.)

As these consumer electronics devices gain IPv6 support over the coming years, this will both substantially reduce “residual IPv4” traffic, offload ISP CGNAT devices, and also improve end-user performance, especially in broadband ISPs that are deploying IPv4aaS technologies. It will be important, however, for vendors to provide their users with robust IPv6 stacks since sometimes having a bad IPv6 implementation can be worse than only supporting IPv4.

6. IPv6 in gaming and virtual reality

Gaming is a vertical that has quite a bit to gain from IPv6, especially for allowing low-latency point-to-point communication between players without relying on NAT. Microsoft Xbox even recommends IPv6 for the “best possible experience.” For some reason, however, some game consoles and game developers have lagged behind others in fully implementing IPv6 support. This may have made sense with tight time-to-market schedules when IPv6 adoption around the world was low, but now that IPv6 is widely deployed in many parts of the world we hope to see a shift to where the gaming and virtual reality industries start treating comprehensive IPv6 support as a must-have.

7. IPv6 in enterprises and universities

We’ve observed that enterprise and university IT organizations lag residential ISPs in deploying IPv6, even if some universities were some of the earliest adopters. This is significant enough that country-level IPv6 adoption metrics rise on weekends and holidays when more people are at home rather than in the office!

For smaller companies, there hasn’t yet been a huge motivator to deploy IPv6. However, many large enterprises are struggling to manage their IPv4 private address allocations as their networks grow and as they are involved in mergers and acquisitions. Managing overlapping and merging and splitting pools of IPv4 addresses is organizationally difficult and can make configuration management and forensics challenging.

Organizations would also rather operate single-stack networks than dual-stack networks, so some of the real value will be delivered when it is straightforward to build and operate IPv6-only enterprise networks that leverage DNS64+NAT64 for reaching legacy IPv4-only resources. It is not yet common for organizations to be building IPv6-centric enterprise networks, but that may evolve as a trend over the coming years. The U.S. government mandate for IPv6-only support within agencies may help drive the maturity of IPv6-only support in enterprise vendor products.

8. IPv6 in security products

It has always been critical that security products have robust IPv6 support as attackers haven’t waited to attack over IPv6. Even a decade ago we saw attacks over IPv6, as malware running on IPv6-enabled clients with malware using OS libraries would just follow IPv6 DNS records to attack servers, and the maturity of attackers has only grown since then. Note that IPv6 is not inherently more secure than IPv4, and neither is IPv4 NAT inherently secure or a replacement for a firewall and a robust security solution.

At the same time, the vastly larger IP address space of IPv6 opens up more opportunities for creative solutions that improve defense and management. The lack of IPv4 NAT may make it easier for some security products to evaluate client populations, as with IPv4 a single CGNAT address pool may hide tens of thousands of clients. Although there are ways attackers can sometimes scan portions of IPv6 address space, IPv6 is still much harder to comprehensively scan — using an IPv6-only CDN origin with a sufficiently random address and DNS name may be much harder for attackers to find, for example.



9. IPv6-only in cloud and hosting providers and data centers

As mentioned above, the rapid growth of the cloud is putting pressure on IPv4 address availability. Especially with many services being fronted by a CDN, load balancer, or other ingress layer, there are increasingly fewer reasons not to build out new infrastructure as IPv6-only, or at least IPv6-centric, from the start. (The major remaining reason is the limitations in IPv6 support in some commonly operated services, as discussed below).

As a simple example, relying on IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC) to bootstrap server provisioning can streamline deployments. As a broader example, building our IPv6-only Kubernetes clusters greatly simplifies cluster networking. Over the coming decade, relying on IPv6 for server infrastructure will be an increasingly common trend. Akamai (and Linode, which is now a part of Akamai) will be leveraging this trend over the next few years and we are already exploring offerings for services that rely on IPv6-only cloud origins for our CDN, as well as IPv6-centric offerings on Linode.

10. IPv6 in more open source software

One of the gating factors for running IPv6-only services in cloud environments has been gaps in open source software support. For example, dual-stack IPv6 support in the Kubernetes reached general availability only in December 2021 and the results of this are still percolating through the rest of its ecosystem. The widely used Hadoop is an example of an open source project that has not yet released production of IPv6.

The situation today is different than it was a decade ago, however. Back in 2012, there was IPv6 support in major operating systems and some applications, but IPv6 adoption wasn’t far enough along to motivate closing remaining gaps. For many of the reasons listed above, there is much broader support for IPv6 in open source software today. In a decade, I would expect to see many new open source projects written IPv6-first with IPv4 as a legacy feature or even as unsupported.

Conclusion

Akamai has seen massive growth in both IPv6 traffic and adoption in the past decade since the World IPv6 Launch. Although it seems likely that there will still be significant IPv4 traffic 10 years from now, we hope to be actively talking about paths to sunsetting IPv4. It is even possible that the need to upgrade and replace systems in the lead-up to 2038 (a looming Y2K-style event when “Unix Epoch Time” rolls over 32-bit signed integers) will force the retirement of some remaining IPv4-only systems and networks.

In the meantime, we continue to encourage our customers to enable IPv6 on their content and services, and we look forward to seeing what the next decade will bring for IPv6 adoption.

Thank you to the countless people at Akamai who have contributed to our IPv6 efforts over the past years (and beyond), as well as contributed to this blog post.

