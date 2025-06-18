Building a Quantum-Safe Internet: The IETF's Plan for TLS

In our August 2024 blog post, Taking Steps to Prepare for Quantum Advantage, we discussed the immediate need to secure the TLS key exchange and protect against "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks. In this type of attack, the attackers obtain encrypted data today in hopes of decrypting it later with the power of quantum computers. Days after that post was published, NIST published their initial standards for PQC to defend against this threat.

Since the PQC standard publication, the IETF has created several working groups that are currently defining how to use post-quantum algorithms in the existing standards framework. So far, the IETF has mostly prioritized hybrid algorithms, which mix a classic algorithm with a PQ one. This belt-and-suspenders approach is favored by many experts because PQ algorithms are still new and haven't had the same analysis as many classic algorithms.

One of the most important uses of these algorithms is in the TLS key exchange. Although an early draft of the guidance showed how to use NIST’s proposed Kyber standard, a subsequent draft incorporated the official version: Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM), published as FIPS 203.

The new name describes the mathematical principles of the algorithm, which uses techniques that are believed to be safe against all known quantum computing algorithms. Shortly after the updated draft was released on August 8, 2024, internet browsers moved from implementing the draft Kyber-X25519 hybrid to preferring the X25519MLKEM768 hybrid.