B3astMode is a Mirai-based DDoS botnet targeting SSH servers, Huawei HG532 routers and IoT devices. In this campaign, the attacker attempts to hack into SSH servers using brute-force. In case of success, the attacker connects to the C&C server and downloads a malicious payload named B3astMode, according to the victim’s architecture.

In order to expand the attack’s botnet network, the malware attempts to exploit 2 Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities:

CVE-2017-17215 in the Huawei router over TCP port 37215.

A vulnerability in DVRs manufactured by MVPower over TCP port 60001.

By breaching these devices, the attacker amplifies the volume of the performed TCP and UDP flood attacks. At the time of writing, there were nearly 200k devices that are potential victims of this attack.

For additional reading materials, visit the links below:

CERT.PL (Polish) | TrendMicro