What Is a Brute-Force Attack?

In the field of cyberthreats, brute-force attacks remain a popular and profitable attack method for cybercriminals. In these attacks, threat actors attempt to access user accounts by entering a large number of username and password combinations into login pages on websites or web applications, cycling through millions of possible credentials using significant computing power. These attacks are often carried out using botnets that automate large numbers of login attempts across distributed systems. While automation increases the scale of attacks, modern defenses such as rate limiting, MFA, and bot detection significantly reduce their success rates.

It’s critical to block these attacks before they gain access to user accounts and personal data. Once inside an account, brute-force attacks are much more difficult to stop, especially if the attackers are able to decrypt sensitive data, steal password hashes, or access encryption keys. The right bot detection solutions must be able to differentiate between legitimate bot traffic from malicious bots, while also tracking bots and botnets (short for “robot networks”) as they rapidly evolve in an attempt to evade detection. Controls such as CAPTCHA challenges, account lockout policies, and IP address reputation analysis can further reduce attack success rates when used alongside bot management.

As the world’s most distributed computing platform, Akamai offers superior bot security technology with intelligence gleaned from 11.5 billion bot requests and 280 million bot logins daily. With Akamai anti-bot security solutions, cybersecurity teams can effectively block brute-force attacks without slowing down performance or impacting the online experience for legitimate users across websites, mobile apps, and Android or iOS environments.