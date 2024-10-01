Akamai Delivers Native Connector for API Traffic Analysis

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced a new native connector between Akamai API Security and Akamai Cloud. This integration simplifies and accelerates the discovery and protection of APIs by enabling customers to send a copy of their Akamai Cloud traffic directly to API Security for analysis and to rapidly block attacks.

“In today's fast-paced digital environment, APIs are critical for driving business innovation and growth. However, APIs can also be a significant risk if not properly secured,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. “Our new native connector provides customers with an easy and effective way to gain visibility into their API traffic and protect against attacks, without impacting performance or incurring additional costs.”

Although they are typically overlooked, apps are everywhere, and APIs form the fabric that connects them all. Organizations need to be properly equipped to keep pace with digital transformation while also ensuring security in a world where APIs are increasingly important.

The Akamai native connector delivers a simple option for companies to discover and protect their APIs, along with several key benefits for their customers, including:

Faster ROI with rapid, zero-touch deployment

Reduced total cost of ownership with no implementation, maintenance overhead, networking, or other long-term costs

Rapid attack response with direct blocking capability at the Akamai edge

One of the key strengths of API Security is its vendor-neutral approach, allowing it to integrate with more than 40 traffic sources. This includes cloud environments, API gateways, web application firewalls, and more. Organizations have the flexibility to continue using their preferred technologies and tools, while still benefiting from ‌advanced API security capabilities. With its ability to integrate with various traffic sources, Akamai API Security offers a comprehensive and reliable solution for protecting APIs against evolving cyberthreats.

The native connector is currently used by more than 100 Akamai customers, analyzing 300,000+ APIs that generate over half a trillion monthly requests. The connector is generally available on October 1, 2024. For more information, please visit www.akamai.com/products/api-security/