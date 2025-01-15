Powering Innovation: Akamai Cloud with NVIDIA’s Latest GPUs
NVIDIA leads the market in GPU technology. Its innovation is present in everything from the films you watch, to programs powered by machine learning such as virtual personal assistants and product recommendations. Akamai Cloud is the only alternative cloud provider offering access to the Quadro® RTX line of GPUs running NVIDIA’s latest generation of GPU architecture.
Benefits
NVIDIA GPUs on Akamai Cloud
Our powerful cloud GPU instances are backed by NVIDIA’s industry-leading hardware and Akamai’s developer-friendly infrastructure.
Explore other compute plans
Next steps
See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits
We’re here to help you with large-scale deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.