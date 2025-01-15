X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Akamai Cloud GPUs Powered by NVIDIA

Unlock next-gen performance with NVIDIA RTX on Akamai Cloud

Create account
Contact us

Powering Innovation: Akamai Cloud with NVIDIA’s Latest GPUs

NVIDIA leads the market in GPU technology. Its innovation is present in everything from the films you watch, to programs powered by machine learning such as virtual personal assistants and product recommendations. Akamai Cloud is the only alternative cloud provider offering access to the Quadro® RTX line of GPUs running NVIDIA’s latest generation of GPU architecture. 

Benefits

Enterprise-grade GPU acceleration

Access powerful RTX 6000 and 4000 Ada GPUs optimized for demanding AI, rendering, and simulation workloads.

Scalable high-performance computing

Leverage cutting-edge GPUs on Akamai Cloud with flexible pricing, empowering teams to scale resources while managing costs.

Optimized cloud deployment

Deploy workloads at the edge with low-latency access to GPU power, ideal for real-time insights and large-scale AI tasks.

NVIDIA GPUs on Akamai Cloud

Our powerful cloud GPU instances are backed by NVIDIA’s industry-leading hardware and Akamai’s developer-friendly infrastructure.

NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation

Balanced price-performance for machine learning, data analytics, and gaming harnessing the power of CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores. Currently available in limited core compute regions.

View data sheet

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000

A price-performance powerhouse for media transcoding, powered by 6,144 CUDA parallel processing cores, 2x dedicated encode and decode engines, and AV1 encode and decode support. Now available in North America, Europe, and Asia.

View data sheet

GPU pricing plans

Discover flexible GPU pricing with cost-effective scaling to meet your workload demands.

See pricing

*See Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions

Explore other compute plans

GPU

Parallel process workloads including machine learning, scientific computing, and video processing.

View product details

Essential Compute

Match Shared CPU, Dedicated CPU, or High Memory compute plans to your applications’ needs and budget.

View product details

Accelerated Compute

Optimize performance with ASICs and NETINT VPUs for faster media transcoding.

View product details

See if you qualify for up to US$5,000 in cloud credits

We’re here to help you with large-scale deployments, migrations, app optimization, architecture assessments, security and reliability audits, and much more. For support or account issues, please visit our support page.

Thank you for your submission.