Whether it's tree houses in Japan, castles in Ireland or apartments in Greenwich village, Akamai helps Airbnb's global marketplace flourish by allowing them to deliver an unrivaled user experience any time, anywhere, on any device.

Historically, travel and hospitality have been based on pretty much the same business model. The vast majority of the time, consumers booked a hotel in a location they wanted to visit – usually for a fixed price and with a fixed number of options. More recently, sites like Priceline and Travelocity gave travelers the ability to book hotels online and get better pricing and travel bundles, but at the end of the day – literally – you were still booking a hotel room.

Then, along came Airbnb. Founded in August of 2008 and based in San Francisco, California, Airbnb is a trusted community marketplace for people to list, discover and book unique accommodations around the world – online or from a mobile phone. Highlighted in publications from the Wall Street Journal to the BBC and the New York Times, even the Conan O'Brien show, Airbnb allows travelers to take advantage of the availability of space in homes, apartments, villas – even tree-houses – and create a their own unique travel experience. With customers located in 192 different countries, Airbnb chooses Akamai to help them deliver fast web and mobile experiences to their customers – wherever they might be across the globe.