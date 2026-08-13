One question that arose during the move to a Zero Trust architecture was how to securely allow remote access to endpoints from outside of the office. The existing method was to use a VPN, but Ito states, “VPN appliances need constant maintenance. Any failure in this area could lead to threats entering the system if a vulnerability was exposed. And there are a number of other challenges as well: redundant management for both the VPN and Active Directory, complicated access procedures when accessing SaaS, overloading the bandwidth, firewall hardware loads, delays, and so on.”

While searching for a better solution to these VPN challenges as part of its move to a cloud-first approach, au Kabucom discovered Akamai’s Enterprise Application Access (EAA). “Since it was deployed, we’ve used EAA in conjunction with identity as a service (IDaaS) to efficiently connect to, and control access to, internal resources and public clouds,” explains Ito. “With this setup, we don’t need to run the VPN equipment that was causing issues.”

“And because the service infrastructure is also provided by Akamai, we can eliminate any delays associated with security measures. In the case of cloud access, EAA can eliminate inefficient procedures and traffic flows associated with one-time client VPN access. This also saves bandwidth and reduces the required investment in hardware. We consider EAA to be a complementary solution that ensures safety for the types of connections which have not yet been inspected or tested for Zero Trust.”