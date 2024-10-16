©2025 Akamai Technologies
Akamai has been with us every step of the way. From predictable pricing to regional support and ease of use, it’s an essential part of our journey to making IT security accessible and effective for small businesses.Jacob Honoré, Partner & Senior Developer, BlackstoneOne
Simplifying IT security for small to mid-sized businesses
BlackstoneOne is on a mission to revolutionize IT security for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), providing cutting-edge vulnerability and attack surface management solutions. When BlackstoneOne’s Partner & Senior Developer, Jacob Honoré, joined in 2019, he left Deloitte to step into a critical role overseeing the company’s technical infrastructure, which included a cloud platform already hosted on Akamai cloud computing services [formerly Linode]. His job? Scale the company’s solutions to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding client base.
In addition to multiplying its customer count tenfold in just five years, BlackstoneOne expanded into new markets and introduced sophisticated features like AI-driven insights and essential solutions like attack surface management. And it accomplished all this while relying on Akamai.
When Akamai acquired Linode, BlackstoneOne initially had concerns. However, it was quickly reassured by the seamless transition and new feature rollouts. “Services and support have only gotten better since the acquisition,” said Honoré. “Features like virtual private clouds and managed databases are game changers for us.”
Meeting the challenges of scaling IT security
Since BlackstoneOne’s founding in 2015, it has grown from serving 30 clients in Denmark to over 350 across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Greenland. Its vision? To simplify vulnerability management, minimize risks, and empower businesses with tools that are as easy to use as they are powerful.
Scaling IT solutions is no small feat, but Akamai made it manageable. “Akamai cloud computing made scaling simple. We’ve grown tremendously, and Akamai has been there right alongside us, providing the features and reliability we need without introducing unnecessary complexity,” explained Honoré.
According to Honoré, Akamai gave his lean development team the flexibility to configure servers as needed, without the overhead or complexity of other cloud platforms. “By providing direct access to virtual machines, Akamai makes configuration simple. Akamai cloud computing services are perfect for a company our size, striking the right balance of powerful features without overwhelming us with options we don’t need.”
For a growing business, surprise bills can be devastating. Akamai’s predictable pricing model has been instrumental for BlackstoneOne. “I’ve worked with platforms where unexpected costs nearly killed businesses. With Akamai, I always know what I’ll pay, which is crucial for managing our budget while scaling,” continued Honoré.
Akamai as the cloud platform of choice
Operating primarily in Scandinavia, BlackstoneOne benefits from Akamai’s regional cloud computing data centers, such as the one in Sweden. Notably, the company has successfully expanded operations into Norway and Sweden while maintaining high performance and reliability. “Having data centers close to our customers ensures low latency, which is vital for efficient vulnerability scans. It’s a huge advantage for us and our customers,” said Honoré.
In fact, Akamai makes BlackstoneOne’s offerings possible. Its services scan high volumes of sensitive, sometimes flagged, traffic. Unlike other cloud providers that block vulnerability scanning traffic, Akamai has accommodated BlackstoneOne’s needs seamlessly. According to Honoré, “Akamai ensures our scanning operations run smoothly without unnecessary interruptions — a challenge we’ve faced with other platforms.”
Leading the way in ensuring BlackstoneOne continues providing cutting-edge solutions, Honoré and his team rely on Akamai to deliver on the vision. With an emphasis on customer-centric innovation, BlackstoneOne recently integrated AI into its platform, enabling SMBs to better understand and address vulnerabilities while navigating the complexities of IT security with ease.
BlackstoneOne’s newest offering — external attack surface management — relies on virtual private clouds (VPCs) for enhanced security. Per Honoré, “It’s easy to spin up new virtual machines. Plus, VPCs allow us to keep servers behind the scenes, adding an extra layer of protection for sensitive customer data.”
Looking ahead
As BlackstoneOne continues to scale, it’s focused on continually delivering impactful IT security solutions while navigating the challenges of compliance and data protection in Europe. With Akamai’s growing suite of tools and commitment to supporting SMBs, BlackstoneOne is poised for further growth.
Asked what he would advise other developers considering Akamai cloud computing services, Honoré concluded with: “Akamai’s balance of features and usability is unmatched, its transparent pricing helps scale without the fear of unexpected bills — and its timely, effective support sets it apart from other providers.”
About BlackstoneOne
BlackstoneOne is redefining cybersecurity by making it simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Built for businesses that demand both security and ease of use, BlackstoneOne delivers IT solutions through an intuitive platform designed to protect and empower.
At its core, BlackstoneOne provides two essential services: Vulnerability Management and External Attack Surface Management (EASM). The platform enables organizations to stay ahead of cyberthreats by identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities across systems, applications, and networks with Vulnerability Management. For external-facing assets, BlackstoneOne’s EASM offers continuous visibility into organizations’ digital footprint. From websites to cloud assets and third-party dependencies, the platform provides real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and simple controls to address risks quickly and effectively.
BlackstoneOne empowers businesses to take control of their security, ensuring confidence in an unpredictable and ever-evolving digital landscape. The platform provides comprehensive visibility across the entire attack surface. As an exposure management solution, it helps teams translate technical asset and vulnerability data into clear business insights and actionable intelligence.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.