BlackstoneOne is on a mission to revolutionize IT security for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), providing cutting-edge vulnerability and attack surface management solutions. When BlackstoneOne’s Partner & Senior Developer, Jacob Honoré, joined in 2019, he left Deloitte to step into a critical role overseeing the company’s technical infrastructure, which included a cloud platform already hosted on Akamai cloud computing services [formerly Linode]. His job? Scale the company’s solutions to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding client base.

In addition to multiplying its customer count tenfold in just five years, BlackstoneOne expanded into new markets and introduced sophisticated features like AI-driven insights and essential solutions like attack surface management. And it accomplished all this while relying on Akamai.

When Akamai acquired Linode, BlackstoneOne initially had concerns. However, it was quickly reassured by the seamless transition and new feature rollouts. “Services and support have only gotten better since the acquisition,” said Honoré. “Features like virtual private clouds and managed databases are game changers for us.”