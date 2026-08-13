With clients across industries and geographies, Synarion is known for helping businesses navigate and succeed in the digital landscape. As the company grew, so did its challenges — especially with its cloud infrastructure. Unresponsive support from AWS, unpredictable pricing, and constant time drains for its IT team limited Synarion’s ability to serve clients efficiently and scale its business.

“We are in the business of supporting clients with app development and management, and can’t afford these delays. We lost clients in some cases because AWS didn’t respond to our needs fast enough,” said Manoj Sharma, Founder and CTO of Synarion.

AWS also lacked a clear pricing model that Synarion could pass on to clients. “Every client needs to know the monthly costs before working with us. But not all cloud platforms provide that predictability.”