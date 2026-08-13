[00:00–00:13] Company introduction: Manoj Sharma, Founder and CTO, Synarion IT Solutions, introduces his company and notes that they provide a range of IT services, including SEO, software development, website development, and customer support.
[00:13–00:29] Predictable costs and network stability: Manoj explains that Synarion chose to partner with CloudMinister and Akamai for their network stability and predictable pricing, which now allows his company to give customers accurate monthly cost estimates.
[00:29–00:46] Unlimited bandwidth and fast deployment: He highlights that Akamai’s lack of bandwidth limitations and rapid application deployment—taking developers only a few minutes—enables his team to focus their energy on new innovations.
[00:46–01:02] Seamless support and migration experience: Manoj emphasizes the necessity of instant support to serve clients immediately, praising Akamai’s constant availability and the smooth migration experience from AWS supported by both CloudMinister and Akamai.
[01:02–01:21] Client retention and partnership summary: He concludes that the high quality of support and services has helped Synarion retain many clients, stating that Akamai is his first choice for cloud computing and describing the partnership with Akamai and CloudMinister as “reliable, scalable, and secured” before the Akamai and CloudMinister logos appear on screen.
Synarion
[00:00–00:13] Company introduction: Manoj Sharma, Founder and CTO, Synarion IT Solutions, introduces his company and notes that they provide a range of IT services, including SEO, software development, website development, and customer support.
"With Akamai and CloudMinister, we give our clients predictable costs and 100% uptime — and still have time to focus on innovation."— Manoj Sharma, Founder and CTO, Synarion IT Solutions
Leading the way in digital transformation
Based in India, Synarion IT Solutions is an award-winning IT services company with a global presence across the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Canada. From custom software development to full-scale digital marketing, Synarion helps businesses thrive in an increasingly digital world. To overcome the limitations of AWS, the company partnered with CloudMinister for local infrastructure management and Akamai for cloud computing services. The result? Faster deployment, 100% uptime, and greater confidence in delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions to clients worldwide.
Held back by hidden costs and delayed support
With clients across industries and geographies, Synarion is known for helping businesses navigate and succeed in the digital landscape. As the company grew, so did its challenges — especially with its cloud infrastructure. Unresponsive support from AWS, unpredictable pricing, and constant time drains for its IT team limited Synarion’s ability to serve clients efficiently and scale its business.
“We are in the business of supporting clients with app development and management, and can’t afford these delays. We lost clients in some cases because AWS didn’t respond to our needs fast enough,” said Manoj Sharma, Founder and CTO of Synarion.
AWS also lacked a clear pricing model that Synarion could pass on to clients. “Every client needs to know the monthly costs before working with us. But not all cloud platforms provide that predictability.”
Finding a local, reliable partner
To address these issues, Synarion turned to CloudMinister, a local IT services provider, and migrated its infrastructure to Akamai Cloud. “We really wanted to work with a local company after our experience with AWS,” Sharma said.
That decision paid off immediately. The combined local support from CloudMinister and Akamai made the transition seamless. “We thought the move would take lots of our time and energy, but were pleasantly surprised how seamlessly it went.”
Cost savings, reliability, and simplicity
Since shifting to Akamai Cloud, Synarion has seen measurable gains. Latency and bandwidth issues disappeared, and infrastructure costs dropped.
“Previously, we were charged a lot for extra services. With Akamai, we pay a fixed cost for access to a huge number of services — including DDoS protection — and bandwidth is unlimited, so we have 100% availability,” Sharma said.
Deployment, too, has become easier. “It’s simple to deploy an application or new service. Any of our developers can do it in just minutes,” he added.
And when support is needed, Akamai is quick to respond, enabling Synarion to deliver reliable service. “Akamai responds so quickly when we reach out. As a result, we are no longer losing clients.”
"With CloudMinister’s reliable and responsive support — and Akamai’s scalable, secure, dependable cloud computing services — we have the foundation we need to keep growing."— Manoj Sharma, Founder and CTO, Synarion IT Solutions
Scaling quickly with local support
During one cricket match, a fantasy sports app developed by Synarion buckled under a massive traffic spike. Synarion turned to CloudMinister, which responded immediately by scaling Akamai cloud computing servers to handle the load.
“Our client was very happy when the application returned to working smoothly. It’s an example of what a huge advantage it is to work with local teams,” Sharma recalled.
More time to grow and innovate
With CloudMinister managing infrastructure and Akamai providing reliable, secure, and scalable cloud computing services, Synarion’s internal teams are free to focus on growth and innovation. “Akamai is my first choice for cloud computing. We can give our clients what they want and need, while innovating to grow our business,” said Sharma.
For Synarion, the future is bright — and built on strong partnerships. “CloudMinister is the responsive, reliable partner we wanted. And Akamai provides all the reliable, scalable, secure cloud computing services we need. Because of these two companies, our business will continue growing,” Sharma concluded.
About Synarion IT Solutions
Synarion IT Solutions is a globally recognized digital transformation company specializing in mobile app development, web platforms, immersive game design, and enterprise software. With a team of 50+ experts and over 500 successful projects, Synarion delivers innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. Learn more at synarionit.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.