Alpha Networks has been at the forefront of modular TV software, SaaS, and PaaS video platforms since 2008. Powering content monetization strategies for big names like Canal+, Orange, and Telecentro, it provides the products and services media companies and network operators need to launch and manage pay TV services. When Alpha Networks aimed to boost its offering of a premium, end-to-end video distribution service, it turned to Akamai and Bitmovin for the perfect partnership.
Connecting content with subscribers
Enabling streaming video at scale
With over 100 global customers, Alpha Networks takes pride in driving innovation and bringing next-gen TV experiences to life. As more customers jumped into live streaming, it needed a top-tier streaming solution. But Alpha Network’s provider was too rigid, too expensive, and too tame when it came to innovation.
“We needed a partner who shared our vision and could scale globally,” explained CEO Guillaume Devezeaux. CTO David Le Dantec added, “We focus on what we do best and wanted a partner who could match that.”
Finding the dream team in Akamai and Bitmovin
Alpha Networks found its perfect match with Akamai’s low-latency video network and Bitmovin’s expertise in live transcoding. Akamai Connected Cloud, the most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery, reduces latency and elevates media streaming experiences by bringing video processing closer to viewers. Running on Akamai Connected Cloud, Bitmovin Live Encoder helps companies significantly reduce total streaming costs without compromising video quality.
Devezeaux couldn’t be happier: “Their products are mature, flexible, and future-focused. They make it easy for us to continue innovating.”
Seamless integration and effortless deployment
By integrating Bitmovin and Akamai into its existing platform through a simple API, Alpha Networks further elevated its premium video service, enhancing quality and capabilities to realize its full vision. The transition from its previous provider was smooth, with no interruptions in video quality for customers. “We were able to roll this out globally, confident in the scalability and video quality,” shared Devezeaux.
Big wins with major savings
Since adopting Bitmovin Live Encoder on Akamai Connected Cloud, Alpha Networks slashed solution costs by 55% and increased its margins by 35%. “Plus, we gained infinite scalability to satisfy any market needs,” said Le Dantec. Customers like France’s National Volleyball League (LNV) benefit from live event capabilities now available in the company’s PaaS and SaaS solutions — Gecko and Bee, respectively.
Celebrating a winning partnership
Its new front-end application, DeltaUX, offers a premium user experience, enabling live events without requiring AV expertise. In recognition of this, Alpha Networks was short-listed for several industry awards. “With Akamai and Bitmovin, we can launch this solution anywhere in the world and easily adapt it to any market,” said Le Dantec.
Summing up, Devezeaux reflected: “It’s rare to get full consensus across our teams, but Akamai and Bitmovin tick every box. For any company looking to scale globally with a pay-as-you-grow model, this partnership is unbeatable.”
About Alpha Networks
Alpha Networks is a leading provider of modular TV software and SaaS & PaaS video platforms. Over the past 15 years, the company has been addressing the different needs of network operators and media companies worldwide, providing them with the right products and services to implement their content strategy and launch pay TV services. With around 100 active customers worldwide, the company is internationally recognized by industry leaders such as beIN Media Group, Orange, Altice, Econet Group, Digital Virgo, Bouygues Telecom, Canal+, TF1, and many others.
About Bitmovin
Bitmovin is the leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and all major developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world’s first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support.
Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time to market, and the best viewer experience possible. Bitmovin is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has major offices in Vienna and Klagenfurt, Austria, as well as London, Berlin, and Denver. The company has over 400 customers across the globe, including ClassPass, BBC, fuboTV, Hulu, and Discovery. For more information, visit bitmovin.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.