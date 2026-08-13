With over 100 global customers, Alpha Networks takes pride in driving innovation and bringing next-gen TV experiences to life. As more customers jumped into live streaming, it needed a top-tier streaming solution. But Alpha Network’s provider was too rigid, too expensive, and too tame when it came to innovation.

“We needed a partner who shared our vision and could scale globally,” explained CEO Guillaume Devezeaux. CTO David Le Dantec added, “We focus on what we do best and wanted a partner who could match that.”