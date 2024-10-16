About Domain Group

Domain Group, a Fairfax Media business, is one of Australia’s leading multi-platform property industry destinations. Akamai has helped Domain provide a consistent user experience and secure their data. We help to manage web security by providing a platform designed to allow them to mitigate DDoS and bot attacks.

Domain provides residential, commercial and rural property marketing solutions and search tools, plus information for buyers, investors, sellers, renters and agents Australia wide.

They also deliver CRM technology to real estate agencies, plus property data and research services to property seekers and sellers, real estate agencies, developers, government organisations and financial markets.

The media solutions at Domain are engineered for advertisers looking to promote their products and services to qualified audiences.