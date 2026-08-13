iQIYI is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. To expand into other countries while continuing to delight existing customers, the company needed a content delivery network (CDN) with servers near all its global customers and content providers. The solution: the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform. With Akamai, users around the world enjoy a great experience from beginning to end, and developers can deploy new code to hundreds of thousands of servers around the world with a click.

That spinning dial you see while your streaming video queues up? For iQIYI subscribers it’s a thing of the past — iQIYI’s videos start playing immediately.

The mastermind behind this achievement is Mr. Jianhua Qin, iQIYI’s Senior Director of Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group. Mr. Qin joined iQIYI in 2012. “My team is responsible for IT infrastructure — servers, storage, and networking — used by our developers, business teams, and content providers,” he says. “Our goal is to make sure our users have the infrastructure they need to deliver a great application experience — without having to worry about where the infrastructure is.”

Adding to the challenge of Mr. Qin’s job is the sheer volume of iQIYI’s operations — according to an industry report, iQIYI has more than 500 million monthly active users. Developers continually refine the company’s AI-based recommendations engine, updating the software on demand. There is always a lot of content published every day. “To continually publish new code and new content, we need extremely efficient infrastructure,” Mr. Qin says.