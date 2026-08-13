Choosing a trusted partner

One of LANDBANK’s criteria was to have a highly responsible and reliable team, which led them to consult PLDT, a longtime partner of its digital transformation journey. In turn, PLDT recommended Akamai’s suite of security solutions for its sheer scale within and beyond the Philippines, plus a proven track record of defending against large-scale and complex attacks for financial services organizations. Beyond consultation, PLDT provided a localized onboarding process.



Archieval adds, “We currently have 11 websites that are customer facing, and we can already see great performance on all, especially in terms of content delivery network.”



Fast deployment and offload

Akamai’s extensive coverage across the Philippines and ease of deployment saved LANDBANK an estimated five months of deployment time compared to a traditional hardware approach. Akamai’s always-on protection immediately provided the scalability and capabilities required to defend large DDoS attacks as well as attacks against web applications and direct-to-origin attacks. Another benefit was a total average origin offload of 87.5%.



Improved security posture

Part of the solutions for LANDBANK included Security Optimization Assistance where Akamai blocked 100% of incoming malicious traffic, which, as Archieval puts it, “significantly offloads the work for the internal security devices.” Since the malicious traffic never really makes it through the first line of defense, the internal security devices have a lot less to deal with. Akamai also provided data and analytics, offering visibility into attacks and aiding in the consistent fine-tuning of WAF rules to stay up to date.