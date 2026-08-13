lifeIMAGE manages a network that exchanges medical images and related clinical information via a transactional system. The key benefit of their solution is eliminating risk. For lifeIMAGE, risk is introduced by latency and availability challenges. To maximize patient care and cut costs for clinicians, images must be delivered quickly and reliably. In order to eliminate risk, lifeIMAGE had considered pursuing the traditional strategy of building out data center space and additional server capacity to maximize quality of service. But for lifeIMAGE CTO Janak Joshi, the traditional data center approach was expensive, risky, and would not scale to meet the growth plans that the lifeIMAGE team had set for themselves.



Medical imagery uses a proprietary format that follows the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) standard for storing and transmitting medical images. DICOM files can be exchanged between two entities that are capable of receiving image and patient data in that format, using TCP/IP to communicate between systems. A single transaction to communicate a computed tomography (CT) scan will include 800 to 8,000 DICOM images that cannot be compressed, per the standard and in accordance with federal rules to maintain the diagnostic quality of the image. This results in anywhere from a 500KB to a 15GB transaction, which presents ample opportunities for latency and errors in communication.