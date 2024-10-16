It has been roughly two years since Mitsui Home signed the service agreement and the number of business systems accessed through Enterprise Application Access is now more than 80, including development and training environments. The number of user accounts has increased from nearly 2,000 initially to 5,000+ today, including Mitsui Fudosan Group staff and outside vendors. The environment can be remotely accessed by roughly 4,000 computers, 3,500 tablets, and 3,500 smartphones.

“When Enterprise Application Access was first released, we provided two options to access applications: the traditional in-house access method and the new Enterprise Application Access route,” says Yamaga. “Users were confused by the fact that there were two access methods, and it didn’t catch on. Since there was almost no change in access speed using Enterprise Application Access, we quickly standardized on it to access business systems from inside or outside the company.”

The main aspect that users appreciate is that it’s very intuitive and easy to use. “One of the advantages of Enterprise Application Access is that users don’t have to think about whether they are connecting from the company’s internal network or from the internet,” says Ikezawa. “Of course, it can also be accessed from any device through a browser, which is important to users. For example, a request for approval or similar decision can be made with a smartphone by accessing the workflow system. Since this enables senior personnel to approve decisions from their smartphones while away from the office, decisions that used to take a week can be completed in as little as a day. Also, from our perspective as administrators, we were initially wary of remote access for so many users, but we feel secure with Akamai thanks to Enterprise Application Access’s Zero Trust security.”

With the remote access environment in place, Mitsui Home was well-positioned before the spread of COVID-19. There was no reason to panic when telecommuting became the preferred way to work after a state of emergency was declared in Japan. Since access via Enterprise Application Access is based on the concept of Zero Trust and does not distinguish between internal and external types of system access, little explanation was needed for personnel to use it. “We explained how to request a company computer, how to have video conferences and chat, and so on,” says Ikezawa. “Enterprise Application Access has contributed greatly to our remote productivity under these pandemic countermeasures.”