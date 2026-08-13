In 2011, three Brazilian friends who met while studying abroad hatched a bold idea for an online store for furniture and decor. “At the time, investors were skeptical that people would buy a sofa without first sitting on it,” says João Batista, Head of Information Security Infrastructure. But the founders knew they were on to something. After all, consumers had already proved they liked the convenience of online shopping for electronics and other big-ticket items.



But a sofa is more personal than, say, a television. To win customers, Mobly would need to deliver an exceptional experience from beginning to end. At minimum, that meant lots of images and a fast page loading time for every shopper. Even better would be exciting experiences not available in a typical brick-and-mortar store — such as augmented reality to see how an item would look in the customer’s own living room. “To make it work for all customers, even those in remote areas, we’d need to host the online store on servers located close to them,” João says. “Otherwise, pages would take too long to load, and customers new to online furniture shopping might give up and go to a competitor’s brick-and-mortar store."