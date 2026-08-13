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Background

NDTV

NDTV delivers multimedia content to its 150 million monthly users, using Akamai’s high-scalable content delivery network.

NDTV logo

Location

India
https://www.ndtv.com/

Industry

Media

NDTV is a pioneer in India’s news television. With three major news broadcast channels, and a plethora of hugely popular news and entertainment portals, NDTV is India’s most trusted Media brand.

NDTV partnered with Akamai in 2007. When they were evaluating technology partners, their biggest ask was scaling delivery on-demand. Being a media company that delivers current affairs news, they leveraged Akamai’s content delivery network to seamlessly respond to increased demand during critical news events.

While NDTV grew from being a media-centric organization to NDTV Convergence that also brought e-commerce, lifestyle and mobile apps into the fold, Akamai kept pace by now delivering content to an array of devices through a huge spectrum of bandwidth, in a highly secure manner.

NDTV’s digital assets receive more than 150 million unique visitors every month. On the day that India’s 2014 Parliamentary Election results were announced, NDTV received 13 billion hits with no downtime. This is testament to the hugely successful partnership between NDTV and Akamai.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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