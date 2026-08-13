NHS Forth Valley is 1 of 14 regional health boards in Scotland, serving approximately 300,000 people. “When we found out we’d be going home to work during the pandemic, my team suddenly had to scale from just a few remote users to hundreds,” says Robert Craig, ICT Infrastructure Team Lead for NHS Forth Valley.



Before the pandemic, the few people who worked remotely connected to the VPN. To protect patients’ healthcare information, NHS Forth Valley used multi-factor authentication: a certificate on the laptop, username and password, and a hardware token inserted into the laptop. But with little warning before the office would close, Robert didn’t have time to buy and distribute hard tokens to hundreds of staff. He looked for a new approach, which had to be at least as secure as the VPN, but faster to deploy and simpler to manage. “Healthcare workers are often under stress, and technology shouldn’t add more stress,” Robert says. “Hard tokens were a barrier between our staff and the information they needed to do their jobs.”