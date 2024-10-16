Okayama University’s network consists of LANs set up on the two main campuses, which are connected to each other by cables with bandwidth up to 40 Gbps. The network that connects each campus and remote site accesses the internet via the Science Information NETwork (SINET), an academic information network.

“The actual number of users connected to the network is about 16,000 students and 6,000 faculty members, including part-time teaching staff,” said Masaki Murakami, Professor and Director of the Center for Information Technology and Management. “Our wireless LAN is not open to the public due to security concerns. We either have users connect via Eduroam, which enables mutual use of campus wireless LANs among primary, secondary, and higher education institutions and research institutes, or we provide a guest ID for the wireless LAN, but only if the user applies in advance.”

A next-generation firewall with an intrusion prevention system was installed at the edge of the university network. For the mail server installed on campus, two levels of threat detection were employed using cloud-based and on-premises appliances to protect against infiltration from outside. However, Murakami said that with the spread of COVID-19, conventional security measures were no longer sufficient.