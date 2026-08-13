PayPay Bank Corporation

The first thing the Cyber Security Office looked into was creating a VPN tunnel that would enable remote desktop access. However, as Mr. Fujikawa explains, “A VPN would require us to permit outside-to-inside access through our firewall. That raised the risk of infiltration by attackers, so we wanted to avoid VPNs given our need for high security. A VPN also required us to build a separate authentication platform, and the cost of building a new authentication platform would have been a burden.”



Instead of VPN, they started to evaluate Akamai Enterprise Application Access (EAA) as a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. The bank had already been using other Akamai solutions, and learned about EAA through their Akamai account team. The bank initially evaluated EAA and two other remote access products, and eventually conducted a proof-of-concept (POC) with EAA and another product.



Mr. Ozawa explains their reasons for selecting EAA based on the POC. “We needed to ensure that employees only had access to specific applications they needed for their role and EAA allowed us to easily do that. All we had to do was to deploy a virtual machine connector inside our network which communicates directly between our applications and the EAA servers on the Akamai platform. The connector also integrates with our Identity Provider (IDP) which allows us to grant access to specific applications based on user or group identity. In addition, we can limit access by region, source Ip address and so on. This eliminates the need for network level access through a VPN.”



EAA’s logs are integrated with the bank’s SIEM to provide insights into application usage. “We gather logs about who logged in, when and for how long and send the data to HR. That helps the company better manage its workforce by checking overtime work, understanding working patterns and trends, and so on,”says Mr. Fujikawa. EAA also provides precise controls to prevent unauthorized access. “EAA can restrict access by region, source IP, etc. With VPN, having control at this level is difficult, so I’m glad we adopted EAA.”