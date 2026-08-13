Whatever the business, many of today’s companies realize success based on their innovative use of technology. That describes Sefamerve, which has achieved incredible success serving the online modest fashion market for Muslim women.

Founded in 2012, Sefamerve is an online retailer offering the best-selling Islamic clothing. Today the company counts 5 million registered users and 1.5 million customers in more than 100 countries outside of Turkey, including the US, the UK, and Germany. In fact, countries outside of Turkey drive 45% of the company’s sales. In the past year, sales grew by 45%. Sefamerve’s goal is to increase this to at least 70%.

In addition to expanding its social e-commerce capabilities, using advanced technologies like AI, and developing a modern UI, Sefamerve has put in place other elements to help it achieve its aggressive growth goals. These include agile development to publish frequent site updates, regular testing, and continuous performance optimization. With customers around the world, these measures are essential to address localization and the expectations of the modern consumer.