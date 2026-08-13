According to Wada, one of the greatest benefits of introducing Secure Internet Access Enterprise, over and above eliminating the recursive DNS problem, is the peace of mind that even if a user unintentionally accesses a malicious domain, Akamai’s solution will block it. Since deployment, Secure Internet Access Enterprise has blocked hundreds of requests to malicious domains, successfully delivering proactive protection to SmartNews.



Wada also explains that the ability to check which domains have been blocked and how often they have been blocked is a major benefit: “Secure Internet Access Enterprise not only allows you to see how many times domains have been blocked, but also has a very effective feature that allows you to see the ranking of blocked domains. This is important as cyber attackers lead users to malicious sites and then quickly change the domain. But even as these malicious domains change hour by hour, Secure Internet Access Enterprise blocks them all. I believe that being able to visualize this data is extremely advantageous.”



He continues, “The information that Secure Internet Access Enterprise provides also means that we are able to ascertain the number of daily DNS queries made — we can see trends when employees are at work and when they have left work which is very beneficial. We have also seen that Secure Internet Access Enterprise's DNS response time is faster than that of the normal public recursive DNS we previously used.”