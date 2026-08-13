When your company takes prides in constantly reinventing and accelerating its transformation, that culture impacts every part of your operations. That describes the case at Spie batignolles, a leading construction company based in France with operations around the world. This focus posed a particular challenge for Sebastien Vanneuville, Information System Security Manager for Spie batignolles, as he sought to ensure the company’s engineers and consultants could do their jobs securely.



Hundreds of the company’s engineers and consultants work remotely about 50% of the time, in meetings and on site for construction projects. As is the case for any modern business, Spie batignolles equips these employees with laptops that enable them to work from anywhere. However, without the right security measures in place, these tools could be compromised and become a conduit for threats to infiltrate the company network.



As the company grew, its management team became aware of the need to ensure strong cybersecurity. Though Sebastien implemented a range of security solutions to address these concerns, he saw DNS as a weakness when it came to the company’s global security strategy. Because Spie batignolles’ ISP provided a recursive DNS resolution service that relied on third-party threat intelligence data, it didn’t provide the level of protection that the company desired. In addition, it was impossible for the security team to obtain any accurate information about its recursive DNS traffic.



“We had such little visibility that we weren’t aware of any potential security problems, and even the smallest cybersecurity event posed a risk. Also, when users were working remotely, we had no way to ensure they were protected from any potential threats. We needed a way to strengthen our security posture during those times,” explains Sebastien.