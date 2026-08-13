Taichung Bank Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.

Peng Zhenqian mentioned that over the past several years, numerous notable DDoS ransom incidents have occurred. In particular, the financial industry is the number one target by hackers, with investment and credit companies also falling under this umbrella. Taichung Bank Securities Investment Trust has always considered avoiding website downtime to be a top priority, as financial transactions are largely conducted over networks in modern times. Whether it’s investors redeeming funds, employees in the investment research department receiving information, or fund managers balancing funds for market changes through the day, all of these people rely upon the internet. If one area of the network goes down, then all of these actions are affected.



The company initially deployed WAF and CDN services several years ago to prevent this downtime from occurring. At first, the company thought about building an in-house WAF solution. This solution would take a great deal of time and resources to maintain and update, so it decided to invest in the services of a professional vendor instead. Vendors’ knowledge of global attack trends, as well as automated rule-adjustment algorithms, help Taichung Bank Securities Investment Trust reduce the burden of maintenance.



Peng Zhenqian and colleagues in the Information Department were still concerned about the existing WAF service. WAF services are generally billed according to the attack volume. If a customer chooses a 1 Gbps solution, it might one day encounter more than 1 Gbps of attack traffic. The service provider will ask the customer to purchase additional volume, and if the customer refuses, it will be the same as having no defenses at all. But purchasing additional volume is expensive, and once a customer increases its volume, it’s nearly impossible to roll back. For instance, say that a customer purchases a 1 Gbps solution, but then to resist an attack, the volume is increased to 5 Gbps. The customer will be billed for 5 Gbps in the future, which will gradually increase financial burden.



"DDoS is a sporadic attack, and the traffic is always irregular and unpredictable," said Peng Zhenqian. Therefore, no matter how much volume a customer purchases—1 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 10 Gbps, or higher—it will never be enough to bring a sense of stability. Therefore, when the existing WAF contract expired, Taichung Bank Securities Investment Trust decided to take the opportunity to find a better fitting solution. The company chose WAF, Site Shield, DSA (CDN), and other services provided by Akamai.



The company selected Akamai because through agency partner Sysage Technology, the company can work with a plan where it is billed for the amount of traffic generated. In other words, no matter whether the DDoS attack generates 5 Gbps, 10 Gbps or even 100 Gbps of traffic, the company only needs to pay for the amount of scrubbed traffic. This helps Taichung Bank Securities Investment Trust cut its information security budget of unnecessary IT expenditures.