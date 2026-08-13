Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Despite the upgrade to the university's security architecture, the team saw a dramatic increase in the volume of targeted malicious emails that reached users’ inboxes.



“As well as the usual phishing emails asking people to change their ID and password, or pretending to be from a delivery service, we started seeing targeted emails that looked as though they came from the university’s IT support team,” says Kazuya Sato, Director of the Administrative Division of the Institute of Information Technology and Division Head of the IT Development Section.



Most of these emails contained URLs that redirected recipients to phishing sites, resulting in multiple firewall alerts. In addition, reports of suspicious emails came flooding in each day from students and staff. The IT team was responding to and investigating hundreds of security alerts each month.



“We used to think we could just block malicious IP addresses with the firewall. But targeted emails aren’t that simple anymore. These days, the IP addresses of the embedded URLs change dynamically,” says Kozo Takase, Professor and Division Head of the Division of Information Infrastructure and Security at TMDU. “And when the IP address changed, we could lose protection. In other words, there was a significant risk that the threat would get past the firewall. What’s more, we weren’t able to get a firm idea of how frequently this was happening.”



The IT Development Section felt that the existing security measures had gaps, so they embarked on a project to add an additional layer of protection. While researching possible solutions, the team learned of a security approach that inspected recursive DNS queries — using DNS as a security control point.



“Since the firewall couldn’t stop these malicious transactions, we thought it made sense to go one step earlier in the kill chain and block it at the DNS level. The logic checked out, but the question remained as to whether it would actually work effectively, so the only way to find out was to try it,” says Takase.



In addition, using DNS as a control point would allow the university to inspect and control HTTPS web traffic without the complexities of decrypting that traffic in their firewalls.